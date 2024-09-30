6 Discontinued Sony Formats (And Why They Failed)

Sony, as one of the biggest and most successful electronics and technology companies in the world, is a household name. That name has, in time, become synonymous with excellence in everything from headphones to its Bravia TVs, PlayStation video game consoles, Xperia smartphones, and even camera lenses. Sony has also been the driving force or a partner in various popular media formats, like 3.5 inch floppy disks, compact discs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and the optical disc formats' various associated audio and video playback standards.

However, Sony has also become somewhat infamous for its habit of inventing formats that flopped commercially, sometimes in competition with more established and more open standards. Perhaps most famous was the Betamax videotape format that was the first serious consumer option on the market and was competitive at first, only to cede the format war to JVC's VHS format after a decade. However, the list of failed formats also includes more curious choices like Memory Stick, a few failed digital audio solutions, and even a pre-PlayStation attempt at a standardized game console. Let's take a look at how they fared and why.

Quick caveat — though it might seem like a good pick for this topic, we're not including Super Audio CD, as Sony never discontinued it. Playback hardware is still available brand new and specialty labels still release albums on SACD.

