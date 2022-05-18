The Real Reason Betamax Lost The Format Wars

Most people who grew up in the 1980s remember the giddiness that came with getting the family's first video player. The technology was revolutionary for its time, allowing owners to record on videotape any television program that aired and play it back instantly, "on-demand." It was a glorious time to be alive. Part of that culture shift included the now infamous Betamax vs. Video Home System (VHS) war.

The skirmish actually began brewing in the 1970s, but it wasn't until commercial videotape players became affordable to the general public that the war erupted. In 1975, Sony had the Betamax tape format in its corner, convinced it provided a far superior quality recording. And they weren't wrong. Sony's format had an overall better image with more vibrant colors (via Paste), remained more stable when fast-forwarding or rewinding, and was physically smaller. Betamax also had better resolution, clocking in at 333 x 486 with 250 lines of horizontal resolution compared to VHS tapes at 320 x 486 and only 240 lines.

As early as 1971, JVC was experimenting with a new videotape format, and in 1972, Phillips brought to the consumer market a design they dubbed "Video Cassette Recording" (aka VCR). The physical tape was one inch wide compared to the .5 inch width of the Betamax, and the cassette was bigger than Sony's version. Betamax tapes initially could only record up to one hour, while the VHS format allowed up to two hours. Sony was convinced that no one would need or want to record longer than an hour because it had been a television standard for so many years, which turned out to be wrong.