5 Android Phones With A Micro SD Card Slot You Can Buy In 2024

From being advertised as cell phones you can connect to the internet, to now offering advanced AI features and impressive camera performance, smartphones have come a long way. In the pursuit of achieving sleek and premium designs with glass backs and foldable screens, a few sacrifices had to be made. Most notably, we had to bid farewell to removable batteries and the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. Another experience many may have forgotten was the ability to pop in an SD card and expand your phone's storage in a jiffy.

Advertisement

Services like iCloud and Google One have emerged as solutions to deal with low phone storage, and allow users to offload photos, videos, and other documents to the cloud. Despite how seamless cloud storage has gotten, you still have to pay a subscription fee every month or year just to have access to your items.

While it's true that nearly most smartphones released in the past few years have dismissed the micro SD card slot in favor of higher internal capacities, there are still a few options that cater to those who require expandable storage. Based on expert reviews, we have formulated a list of current-gen smartphones with micro SD card support you can buy. A slightly more detailed methodology can be found at the end of this read.

Advertisement