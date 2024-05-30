Moto G Stylus 5G Review (2024): A Nice Phone With An Obvious Secret

Getting started with the Moto G Stylus 5G for the first time requires a different amount of effort depending on what you plan to do with it. For example, you have to do a bit more if you intend to make use of that SIM tray tool that was previously mentioned. If you don't need to install a SIM or set up an eSIM, however, it's pretty straightforward — especially if you already have a Google account. That's the route I ended up taking.

Much like the iPhone there are several setup steps to follow, with many that you can skip and come back to later if you prefer, but if you plan on using any services like Gmail or the Google Play store signing in with a Google account (or making one and using that) is recommended. At which point you just log in using your account once and it filters to all of the Google apps already installed. And don't forget to connect to the Wi-Fi, because if you don't have a SIM you won't be able to make use of 5G (or even LTE).

I'm admittedly not super thrilled about sharing my Google account details on new devices, but it has been pretty handy to sign in the one time and have everything else work as soon as I open it up. Even the Google Play store was ready to go as soon as I got the phone online, at which point I downloaded a few of the more performance-heavy games I could think of to put it through its paces later.