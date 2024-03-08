OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Review: Delightfully Crafted, Top To Bottom

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is an exercise in hyperindulgence. The device's innards are largely the same as the standard OnePlus 12R, but everything else is made to sparkle with the essence of "Genshin Impact." Or more specifically, the "Genshin Impact" Electro character Keqing (刻晴 Kèqíng).

We reviewed the original OnePlus 12R in February 2024 — our rating of the device hasn't changed since then. The question we're answering today is: Does giving this smartphone a full "Genshin Impact" makeover change the underlying quality or value of the device?

We also need to decide whether the price difference between the standard OnePlus 12R and the "Genshin Impact" version is justified. The difference is around $50 — if you were wondering — the 16GB RAM + 256GB internal storage version of this device costs approximately $600, while the special edition costs around $650. Or you could buy the most basic version (8GB + 128GB) for around $500. OnePlus provided us with a OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition for this review.