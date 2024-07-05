Smallrig RT25 Handheld Light Wand: Will This Accessory Elevate Your Instagram?
Smallrig provided a sample of the Smallrig RT 25 Handheld Light Wand for this article.
When novice photographers think about boosting production value, their minds tend first to focus on the exciting stuff such fancy cameras like the Nikon Z8, or big bright lenses such as the Sigma 50mm f1.2 Art which create that desirable creamy bokeh in out of focus areas. Artificial lighting is typically last on the list, coming even after tripods, or a good microphone if they're video creators in addition to stills photographers.
However, photography is fundamentally all about light, and something like the Smallrig RT25 Handheld Light Wand can give your photos and videos a professional edge which sets them apart from everyone else vying to become Instagram famous.
What is a light wand?
A light wand is a continuous battery powered light source in the shape of a long wand. Unlike a flash, it's useful for both still and video photography. The Smallrig RT25 features removable barn doors which direct light where you want it, LCD panel and controls to adjust various settings, mounting points, and a detachable handle which holds the battery. The RT25 can also be powered without the handle via a USB-C port.
What's in the box?
The RT25 comes with the main light unit, detachable battery handle, carrying case, USB-C port, and wrist strap. The whole kit is compact and quick to stow or set up. However, you'll need to supply your own charging brick, as one is not included with the RT25. Battery life while using the included battery grip varies greatly based on how bright a setting you have the light at, but so long as you have a spare battery brick, you can keep using it even while recharging the battery.
Special effects and waterproofing
The Smallrig RT25 features IP54 rated water resistance, so you can use it outside in inclement weather. I found it to be quite rugged, and it's equipped with adjustable brightness and color temperature, along with special effects such as "lightning" and "fire". These special effects might be great for low budget filmmakers, though they offer little advantage to stills photographers.
Fight the sun for great midday portraits
The bright light of noon on a summer's day is among the most challenging conditions for photography, but with the RT25 properly positioned, you can mellow out those harsh shadows. It helps keep your exposure consistent so you don't end up with crushed blacks or blown out highlights.
Eye catching product shots
A great product shot can really give your business's Instagram page a boost, and a portable light wand like the RT25 can do wonders for literally putting what you're selling in the best light. Portable, battery powered lights like this are an essential part of my kit for creating striking images for my product reviews here on SlashGear.
Make nature shots pop
Using the removable barn doors included with the RT25, I lit this flower while keeping the background foliage in shadow. This created both striking contrast and made the clematis flower seem to glow, whereas the natural lighting conditions were shaded and even. In this way, it's possible to minimize busy chaos in natural environments even if you don't have a lens with a super bright aperture, or used in concert with such a lens it serves to further magnify subject isolation.
Make everyday chores cinematic.
I captured this shot of my mother cleaning up fallen pine needles in preparation for the potential hazards associated with Independence Day. Using the RT25, I threw a narrow band of light across the scene and added a cinematic flare to an otherwise mundane scene.
Better bug photos
When shooting super macro images of creepy crawlies, you need all the light you can get. I can't help but grab my camera every time I spot an unusual spider, barklice, or beetle, such as this Golden Buprestid. By cranking up the RT25 to its max brightness and holding it close, I was able to use a high F-stop and fast shutter speed without boosting my ISO and having to deal with ugly noise in the image.
Light up the night
Of course, the Smallrig RT25 is a useful tool for photography after the sun has set. It's easy to dial in precise settings on the fly, and it's great for light painting in long exposure shots. Having a battery powered portable light like this opens up a lot of creative possibilities.
Video friendly lighting accessory
While you could accomplish still photography tasks with a flash, having a constant light such as the RT25 enables you to use it to film videos as well. While my time shooting with the light was focused primarily on stills, I did test it out on subjects to confirm that it is suitable for filmmaking purposes.
A tempting alternative
My go-to outdoor lighting solution prior to the Smallrig RT25 was the Aputure Amaran AL-MW. This is a much smaller, fully waterproof pocket-sized light which includes some similar features found in the RT25. It's an awesome tool, but the RT25 is more versatile, is a larger light source, and is somewhat less expensive at $179.99 compared to over $200 for the Amaran AL-MW.
Another portable light I use is the Aputure Amaran COB 60d, which is available for around the same price point. However, a battery is not included with the Amaran COB 60D, you'll need to purchase a V-mount battery which typically cost around $100, and it's not water-resistant or as portable. However, when equipped with a big softbox (also sold separately) it produces a much softer look than the Smallrig RT25. Of these three lights, the Smallrig RT25 is certainly the most versatile, the most affordable, and probably the best pick for most photographers.
An important upgrade for content creators
If you're really serious about making it big on Instagram, or indeed in most photography or videography pursuits, a powerful, portable, battery-powered light source can be a huge advantage. The Smallrig RT25 Handheld Light Wand is an attractive and versatile tool which could easily find a place in many creators' bags. Next time you're itching for some new glass or a new camera model, consider instead stepping up your lighting game.