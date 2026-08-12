Insta360 X6 VS My Old X2: Is It Worth The Upgrade?

It's been a while since I filmed anything on my old Insta360. Years ago, when I first bought the X2, I had dreams of filming moto vlogs and motorcycle reviews, but using it in practice was a bit harder than I imagined. I could set up the camera easily enough, record the footage, and be pretty happy with what I shot. But after some time with the camera, I became a bit uninterested. I shelved it and didn't use it for a long time. Really, the toughest part of the process was transferring the footage to my computer and getting around to watching, fixing, clipping, cropping, and so forth. Now, with the latest Insta360 X6, the editing is done for you — that and a lot more has changed since I last bought the early generation of the 360-degree camera.

The folks at Insta360 reached out to me a few weeks ago, offering to send me their newest camera, the X6, to test out. Because one of this camera's features is the ability to automatically edit footage, I was instantly interested.

The idea of spending a day riding, pressing a few of the right buttons, and coming away with an edited video with some cool clips to post was enticing. Sure, you can still edit your own footage if something notable or cool happened, but for someone like me who's looking for an easy on-ramp to creating new videos, it's a great new feature. Add in all the extra features they've packed in over the last few years, and the upgrades to the new X6 in general, and you've got a camera that's worth investigating.