Can Three Of The Best Modern Café Bikes Break My Love Affair With A 2017 Yamaha XSR900?

To see what was out there, and what stood a chance of replacing my XSR, I hit up a few motorcycle manufacturers and asked what they had in the fleet that fit my needs: Café motorcycle looks, but with modern tech. Fun to ride, but reasonably priced.

The bikes that fit my needs (and were available for testing) are as follows: BMW R 12, Suzuki GSX-8TT, and Kawasaki Z900RS. So, it was a four-bike test to see what could potentially replace a bike I love.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Back-to-back-to-back-to-back. I rode the BMW, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha bikes you see here for a few weeks, rotating between each model and familiarizing myself with the controls, quirks, and features. Then, I spent a weekend riding them all on the same canyon routes, about 100 miles at a time, to see how they stacked up on my local roads. I wanted to see what they were like to live with and what sort of fun I could have on each bike — and what it would cost me to upgrade.