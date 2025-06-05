What Makes A Motorcycle A Café Racer?

A café racer style motorcycle just sounds cool. This type of motorcycle has been around for years now, sticking out amongst the range of bikes as a sleek and nimble option. Built for speed by gearheads of yesteryear, they were intended to be tuned for power, with snarling exhaust notes and exposed frames.

These bikes were sometimes associated with rockers and "ton-up boys". Hitting "the ton" was a goal shared by early café racer enthusiasts, which meant tuning your bike to be able to hit, or exceed, an eye-watering 100 miles per hour. The riders would often race to and from a café as a meetup point, attempting to make a loop of a route before a song on the café jukebox finished playing.

On the streets today, you'll see so many motorcycle types whizzing by, from cruisers to sport bikes, choppers, and touring bikes, and of course, café racers. These motorcycles still retain a following and presence all these years later, yet may fly under the radar as a more niche option. Here, we will aim to break down what constitutes a café race type motorcycle, highlighting the features of these zippy bikes, and how they came to be in the first place. Strap on your helmet and take notes.

