What Makes A Motorcycle A Chopper?

Choppers were around before Peter Fonda, Jack Nicholson, and Dennis Hopper starred in the 1969 film "Easy Rider," where Fonda rides the now-famous "Captain America" chopper. The movie, however, most certainly made these custom bikes roar into popular culture. Paul d'Orléans, the world-renowned authority on motorcycle history and culture and author of "The Chopper: The Real Story," said the movie "embodied chopper culture of the 1960s" and made them such a big deal that you had people building them in every part of the world, according to The Vintagent.

Choppers were motorcycles with elongated wheelbases, stretched-out forks, pulled-back ape hanger handlebars, and extreme paint jobs; they were all the rage during the 1960s and into the '70s. Still, they had, for the most part, faded away by the 1980s, only to get resurrected during the early late '90s and early 2000s when the hit Discovery Channel show, "American Chopper," where father and son Teutul at Orange County Choppers spent as much time arguing with each other as they did building bikes.

Modifying motorcycles has been part and parcel of the motorbike scene since this mode of transportation was created. Early inventors like William S. Harley and Arthur Davidson (with Harley-Davidson's first motorcycle) had to initially build them using an assortment of mismatched bicycle parts and small engine components — which is the very definition of "customizing" something. Improving performance was typically the goal, but as the basic building blocks (the engines, suspension, wheels, etc.) became standardized, attention shifted to making their appearance a reflection of the riders.

