Here's What Happened To The Cast Of American Chopper After The Show Ended

As one of the first Discovery Channel shows to get hugely popular, "American Chopper" helped push the network away from documentary shows to reality television series. In fact, it arrived even before the likes of "Deadliest Catch" and helped popularize a new type of entertainment television focusing on strange or demanding jobs.

Set in the New York-based motorcycle custom shop Orange County Choppers, "American Chopper" amazed viewers with fantastic customized bikes and created a legion of fans who loved seeing the workplace drama between the father-and-son duo. Heated arguments between those two and their employees led to controversial moments, but the impressive work that went into designing and putting together the bikes always made all of the tension worthwhile.

Despite its success, "American Chopper" ended in 2010, although it has seen various spin-offs and revivals over the years. That begs the question about what the likes of Paul Teutul, Sr., Vinnie DiMartino, Paul Jr., and the rest of the crew have been up to since the show left television screens. Here, we will delve into the lives of the reality stars and see what they've done since leaving "American Chopper."