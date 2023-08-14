What Happened To Orange County Choppers, And Where Are They Today?

Orange County Choppers (OCC) is based out of Orange County, New York — not the Los Angeles suburb of Orange County. Evidently it's such a common mistake that the patriarch of OCC, Paul Teutul Sr., has a large "OCC New York" tattooed on his frequently exposed left arm to serve as a constant reminder.

Teutul, who served with the Merchant Marines during the Vietnam War and is simply referred to as "Paul Senior," founded a successful metal fabrication business called OC Ironworks. However, his true passion was motorcycles. In the 1990s, the dream became reality when Paul Senior started building custom motorcycles out of the Ironworks basement.

The early choppers that Teutul fabricated were so highly praised that the company was able to move to a larger production facility. That evidently caught the eye of the Discovery Channel, which pitched a reality show about OCC called "American Chopper" — similar to "Monster Garage" that followed competing shop West Coast Choppers.

"American Chopper" aired for a decade between 2002 and 2012, during which time Orange County Choppers built bespoke themed motorcycles on-screen for countless high profile businesses and celebrities such as the U.S. Air Force, Geico Insurance, Intel, Billy Joel, Jay Leno, and the New York Yankees, just to name a few.

For hardcore fans, there was also a line of more affordable (but still pricey) production motorcycles available to the everyman that were powered by Harley-Davidson engines.

[Featured image by Antônio Cruz via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0 BR]