Here's What Happened To Paul Teutul Sr From American Chopper

When American Chopper debuted in 2003, it became a hit as much for the interplay between the members of the Teutul family — Paul Sr., Paul Jr., and Mikey — as it did for the work they did on custom-built motorcycles. The original series ran for 200-plus episodes and countless arguments, spawning numerous memes and several spinoffs and revivals over the years.

There could have been no American Chopper without Paul Teutul Sr., who served in the Merchant Marine during the Vietnam War and founded Orange County Choppers in 1999. His frequently volatile relationship with his son and namesake led to the departure of Paul Jr. from American Chopper and the ultimate creation of the short-lived series "Senior vs. Junior" in 2010. Paul Sr. returned to television in 2013 with "Orange County Choppers," but that series only aired 8 episodes before it was canceled. Paul Sr. continued operating the company after the show was dropped, but in 2017 his business partner Thomas Derbyshire sued Teutul, claiming Teutul was using his investments for personal purposes.