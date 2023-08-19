Here's What Happened To Paul Teutul Sr From American Chopper
When American Chopper debuted in 2003, it became a hit as much for the interplay between the members of the Teutul family — Paul Sr., Paul Jr., and Mikey — as it did for the work they did on custom-built motorcycles. The original series ran for 200-plus episodes and countless arguments, spawning numerous memes and several spinoffs and revivals over the years.
There could have been no American Chopper without Paul Teutul Sr., who served in the Merchant Marine during the Vietnam War and founded Orange County Choppers in 1999. His frequently volatile relationship with his son and namesake led to the departure of Paul Jr. from American Chopper and the ultimate creation of the short-lived series "Senior vs. Junior" in 2010. Paul Sr. returned to television in 2013 with "Orange County Choppers," but that series only aired 8 episodes before it was canceled. Paul Sr. continued operating the company after the show was dropped, but in 2017 his business partner Thomas Derbyshire sued Teutul, claiming Teutul was using his investments for personal purposes.
Paul Sr. now lives in Florida
In 2018, Paul Sr. filed for bankruptcy and moved to Florida, relocating the operations of Orange County Choppers to the Sunshine State as well. In 2021 he opened the OCC Roadhouse and Museum in Clearwater. The facility also features a concert venue, but the operation's finances have been the source of some controversy.
In 2018 the Miami Herald reported that several foreign investors had been scammed out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme connected to the OCC Roadhouse and associated "shares in paper companies that had no value at all."
That was not Paul Sr.'s first foray into the restaurant business, nor was it his first brush with restaurant-related legal trouble. That same year, Page Six reported that the Orange County New York Clerk's office had filed a warrant for more than $22,000 in unpaid state taxes for his Orange County Choppers Cafe in Newburgh. The outlet also reported that his home in Montgomery was in foreclosure at the time.