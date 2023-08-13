Here's Where Jesse James From West Coast Choppers Is Today

Before becoming a household name as a reality TV star, Jesse James toiled as a bodyguard for heavy metal bands like Danzig and Slayer. He and his custom motorcycle shop, West Coast Choppers, became instantly famous with the debut of the wildly popular Discovery Channel series Monster Garage in 2002. A whirlwind marriage with Oscar winner Sandra Bullock came in 2005, followed by several public affairs and a controversy involving violations of California emissions laws in 2007.

The Simi Valley School District banned the West Coast Choppers logo in 2004 over concerns that it was too similar to iconography in use by white power groups, and a photo of James wearing a Nazi hat and raising his right arm surfaced in 2010. The combination of controversies led James to close his Long Beach West Coast Choppers shop later in 2010, but where is he now?

James has settled in Austin, where he mainly focuses on his firearms business, Jesse James Firearms Unlimited. In 2020 there were reports that Monster Garage was slated for a reboot, but those rumors never came to fruition. Around that time, James sat down for an interview with Graham Bensinger and said the COVID pandemic had interrupted the show's revival. "We filmed one episode, but we're on hold now until people can congregate more," James told Bensinger. "As soon as they give the green light, we've got seven more builds ready to go."