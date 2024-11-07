What Is A Sissy Bar On A Motorcycle And How Did It Get Its Name?

The choice between a motorcycle and a car can be an intensely personal one. For many, there's painstaking soul-searching involved. For some, it isn't that deep and is a matter of practicality, cost, and similar. After all, there are certain things drivers can only get from one type of vehicle, and important pros and cons separating them to consider.

Advertisement

For many, a major downside of a motorcycle is its size. There's really no getting around the fact that even the largest motorcycles just aren't family vehicles. It'd be quite the challenge to take three children to school on a Harley-Davidson Street Glide. Nevertheless, it's certainly possible to take passengers along with you on a ride, whether by means of a sidecar (a delightfully retro option) or simply riding pillion. The passenger just behind is sure to come into close contact with your bike's so-called "sissy bar," if it has one, and that's exactly as intended.

Let's explore the uses of the sissy bar, the kinds of models that might be proudly equipped with them, and how they came to be referred to as such.

Advertisement