What Is A Sissy Bar On A Motorcycle And How Did It Get Its Name?
The choice between a motorcycle and a car can be an intensely personal one. For many, there's painstaking soul-searching involved. For some, it isn't that deep and is a matter of practicality, cost, and similar. After all, there are certain things drivers can only get from one type of vehicle, and important pros and cons separating them to consider.
For many, a major downside of a motorcycle is its size. There's really no getting around the fact that even the largest motorcycles just aren't family vehicles. It'd be quite the challenge to take three children to school on a Harley-Davidson Street Glide. Nevertheless, it's certainly possible to take passengers along with you on a ride, whether by means of a sidecar (a delightfully retro option) or simply riding pillion. The passenger just behind is sure to come into close contact with your bike's so-called "sissy bar," if it has one, and that's exactly as intended.
Let's explore the uses of the sissy bar, the kinds of models that might be proudly equipped with them, and how they came to be referred to as such.
What is a motorcycle's sissy bar?
A sissy bar is a vertical bar, sometimes nicely padded, mounted to the rear of a motorcycle. It can resemble the back of a seat, which is part of its purpose. Though a very simple feature, it's also one that conveniently tackles or helps limit some of the key issues associated with motorcycle riding.
Let's consider storage space. It's easy to take the boon of a large trunk/cargo space for granted on a car or larger vehicle, but for regular bikers, it tends to be rather more difficult to load your vehicle up with your travel essentials. This isn't to say it's impossible, of course: If you're a rider who takes regular journeys on your touring bike or similar, you'll know that convenient solutions like saddlebags, which you should consider carefully before buying, can help you to dramatically increase your storage capacity.
Certain items you need to transport, however, might need a different approach. The sissy bar, conveniently positioned near the back of the machine, can also help to secure certain pieces, such as luggage, to your bike. Some bags are designed for that purpose, helping to keep everything secure.
On a similar note, with limited space, motorcycles may be uncomfortable for a rider, particularly if the bike forces a stance that isn't natural for them. What the sissy bar does is allow them to reposition themselves, lending a degree of back support that also helps the rider or passenger feel more secure.
Making a stylish, prominent statement
There are, in short, a lot of practical purposes to a sissy bar. Practicality isn't always the biggest concern, though. Just as with hood ornaments on cars, it's a large and prominent feature on a vehicle, and this means that they could be designed or customized to be noticeable.
For some riders, such a bar isn't a necessity from a practical point of view. You might simply want it for aesthetic reasons, as a part of the overall look of the bike. Style and design can be key factors in the appeal of any vehicle, motorcycle or otherwise, and some owners make elaborate projects of a vehicle, customizing various aspects of them to their own preferences.
The Swinging Sixties was quite the era for vehicle customization, with the rise in popularity of the chopper, a breed of motorcycle that was developed by chopping away unnecessary elements –- as deemed by the owner –- and using the largely blank canvass that remained to tweak things accordingly. A big concern here, of course, was to make said bike eye-catching and appealing, with a dramatic paint job — or by implementing a feature that really rose to prominence in the era: The sissy bar.
Where did the sissy bar get its name from?
The sissy bar is a convenient tool with a lot of utility. According to the International Detailing Association, a primary function of the bar was to allow passengers or riders to recline. Some passengers aren't confident or simply aren't comfortable riding on the back of a motorcycle without the stability that a car can offer. Some motorcycles are much better for new riders than others, after all. This is where the sissy bar really comes into its own, offering that extra security.
However, it's also something that some may feel they don't need, which goes some way to explaining the name. The sissy bar is also known as the sister bar, further emphasizing the focus on the feature being a supportive option that some might deem to be too "easy." As is often the case, though, a feature that stands out like a sissy bar may initially seem unwelcome, but it can actually become a focal point of a motorcycle.
Nonetheless, there doesn't appear to be one single definitive reason for the name: It is claimed by some that the name is a reference to the fact that additional safety features don't fit with the rugged image of the biker and also that it is a shortened form of "sister," a reference to the passengers who would make frequent use of the bar. Overall, it seems probable that both possibilities were factors in determining the popular name.