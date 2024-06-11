Is The 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Motorcycle Good For Beginners?

The new Harley-Davidson Street Glide is fitted with a Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine that has a displacement of 117ci (1,917cc) and delivers 105 HP at 7,600 rpm and 130 lb-ft of torque at 3,250 rpm. While these stats are undoubtedly impressive, they make the Street Glide a little too powerful for the average new rider. Motorcycles like the Honda Rebel 300 or the BMW G 310 R, both affordable bikes that have an engine displacement of around 300cc, are a better pick for someone new to riding.

If you have your heart set on owning a Harley (and we certainly understand that sentiment), you could even consider a pre-owned Iron 883, which has a more manageable engine displacement. Keep in mind that the Iron 883 is a cruiser and not a touring motorcycle. If you're set on buying a touring bike, you may want to look at options from brands like Suzuki and Honda, which make reliable and easy-to-handle touring and adventure motorcycles that are better suited to new riders.

The reason why new riders are often advised to stick to the sub-500cc category when picking a motorcycle is that these bikes are a lot easier to control and handle. More importantly, they're also cheaper to fix than an expensive Harley when you eventually make one of the many mistakes that new riders make in the process of getting used to their bikes.