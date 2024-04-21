5 Of The Most Affordable Kawasaki Motorcycles For Beginners
There are many brands to look at for new motorcycle riders, and Kawasaki is a top choice. Affordability is a big factor for beginner riders as there's no sense in dropping a lot of money on something you might not even like. Kawasaki suggests quite a few models for new riders, but the price varies wildly between them as you can spend under five grand or you can go past the $10,000 mark.
Affordability means something different to every person, but for the sake of this list, we're going to keep the price under $8,000. It's still a hefty investment, but it's an easier pill to swallow than some other brands. The list features a blend of styles ranging from sporty like what the Ninja line offers to more of a classic cruiser style like the Vulcan. No matter what you're looking for as a beginner rider, Kawasaki has something out there for you. These motorcycles were chosen for a variety of reasons, including price, ease of use and
Kawasaki Ninja 500
There's arguably no better place to start in Kawasaki's lineup than with the Ninja 500 for new riders. The Ninja is one of the brand's most iconic bikes, and many of them make the list of the best Kawasaki motorcycles ever made. It should be no surprise to see part of the line being called a great starter bike. Starting at $5,299, the Ninja is an affordable bike for new riders, and you have three color schemes to pick from to fit whatever style you're looking for. Something that benefits new riders is a lightweight bike, so it's nice the Ninja 500 comes in with a curb weight of 370.4 lbs for the non-ABS version — it goes up to 374.9 for ABS.
Another benefit of the Ninja 500 is its seat height of 30.9 inches. This makes it easier for most people to hit the ground with their legs, and that can help make turning easier for beginners. You don't want to scrape your feet against the ground going 50 mph but taking a slower turn using your legs can help a lot. Your purchase is backed by a 12-month warranty in case something goes wrong with your Ninja.
Kawasaki Versys-X 300
The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 boasts a 296cc engine that's compact enough to keep the bike's size and weight down, making it easy to handle. If you're picking up a bike intending to ride with a friend or a significant other, this option can easily fit another adult on the back without feeling too cramped. The taller-than-usual windscreen also makes it so the wind won't be blowing in your face as much while riding, a big benefit to new and veteran riders alike.
Kawasaki singles out the Versys-X 300's versatility as a big selling point and says it can handle well on open highways as well as backroads. Not every bike can tackle both situations like that, so you're getting something that does a little bit of everything. The bike's MSRP begins at $6,199, which makes it pricier than the likes of the Ninja, but it works perfectly fine as a beginner motorcycle without breaking the bank. As is the case with all Kawasaki bikes on the list, you're covered by a 12-month warranty.
Kawasaki Vulcan S
While Kawasaki's most recognizable bike may be the Ninja, the manufacturer does have something to fit the classic cruiser look you might've come to know and love from Harley-Davidson and Triumph. The Vulcan S is the perfect starter bike for people who like those styles but aren't thrilled about seeing the high MSRP. Luckily, the Vulcan S is an affordable option that begins at $7,899 for the non-ABS base model. Both models come in under 500 lbs, making them heavier than the other options on the list, but that's to be expected with the cruiser build of the Vulcan S.
The Vulcan S has a powerful 649cc twin engine, but the adjustable seat, pedals, and handlebars make it a good bike for beginners who want to experiment with what settings are best for them. There are 18 different configurations, so there's a lot to mess around with as you look to find what works best for you.
Kawasaki Eliminator
Another cruiser from Kawasaki, the Eliminator is called by the manufacturer itself the company's most approachable bike. It's hard to argue with that claim as many factors help make the Eliminator worthy of the title. It boasts a low seat at just 28.9 inches, a 451cc engine, and an upright riding position with the timeless cruiser design. As for how the affordable beginner bike portion comes into the picture — the Eliminator MSRP begins at $6,649 for the non-ABS model while going with ABS bumps it up to $6,949.
Like the Vulcan S, the Eliminator's engine is modeled after the Ninja, so if you're a fan of how the Ninja performs but not necessarily its look, this is a nice middle ground. Despite the retro look, the Eliminator is packed with modern features including all-digital instrumentation that makes it easy to see how fast you're going or how much gas you have left. There's extra space for a passenger if you ever want to ride with a partner, so it's a nice bike for a couple.
Kawasaki KLX 230
Not everybody is looking for a bike they can ride through the city, and sometimes you want something you can take offroad. If that sounds like you, the Kawasaki KLX 230 is a good bike. Kawasaki built this with dual-sport performance in mind and the raised height confirms offroading is something you can do quite a bit of. If you're looking at just the base model, the MSRP starts at $4,999 and the ABS version takes it up to $5,299. This pricing puts it with the Ninja in terms of affordability.
If you don't plan on being fully offroad all the time, that's perfectly fine as Kawasaki says the KLX 230 is capable of handling both paved streets and dirt trails. There's no need to feel locked into one or the other. It's an agile and lightweight bike so it's great for people learning how to ride for the first time or somebody who wants to have fun whipping around dirt roads.
Why we selected these bikes
Each of these Kawasaki motorcycles is uniquely suited to beginners. They offer something for everyone, whether its more of a cruiser or something for offroading. And they are also designed to help you figure out what you like best in a bike without breaking the bank. Keeping the price under $8000 doesn't mean these Kawasaki options are cheap by any means, but they are certainly a step towards turning anyone into a real biker.