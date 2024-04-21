5 Of The Most Affordable Kawasaki Motorcycles For Beginners

There are many brands to look at for new motorcycle riders, and Kawasaki is a top choice. Affordability is a big factor for beginner riders as there's no sense in dropping a lot of money on something you might not even like. Kawasaki suggests quite a few models for new riders, but the price varies wildly between them as you can spend under five grand or you can go past the $10,000 mark.

Affordability means something different to every person, but for the sake of this list, we're going to keep the price under $8,000. It's still a hefty investment, but it's an easier pill to swallow than some other brands. The list features a blend of styles ranging from sporty like what the Ninja line offers to more of a classic cruiser style like the Vulcan. No matter what you're looking for as a beginner rider, Kawasaki has something out there for you. These motorcycles were chosen for a variety of reasons, including price, ease of use and