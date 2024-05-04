Is Harley Davidson's Iron 883 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know
Whatever your vehicle of choice may be, regardless of how many wheels it may have or how long you've been driving or riding it, you probably still remember just how difficult it was to learn at first. Once you emerge triumphant with your license, it's always advised to select a practical vehicle as your first, and not to get carried away. The same applies if you're a seasoned driver of all things four-wheeled, but are looking to venture into the world of motorcycles.
Suddenly, factors like the force required in cornering and potentially-life-saving nature of protective gear need to be considered, and your interaction with your fellow drivers and the roads themselves change. If you're attempting to adjust to all of this atop a bike that isn't suited to your confidence and skill level, or indeed the type of riding you plan to do, your experience will be far worse and potentially much more dangerous. To help beginner riders make a choice that's right for them, we'll turn to Harley-Davidson, the venerable manufacturer with a lot of super motorcycles behind it, to see whether the company's Iron 883 is a suitable pick for newcomers.
Here's a closer look at the nature of Harley's 883 family — the type of bike it is and its specs, as well as the potential advantages and pitfalls of choosing one as a first bike.
The Harley Davidson Iron 883 was born from a classic style
The first thing to know about the Iron 883 is exactly what kind of bike it is. For that, here's a bit of decoding: the first "8" signifies that the model is a member of Harley-Davidson's Sportster family of cruiser bikes. Harley's venerable Sportsters began production almost 70 years ago, a development on the Type K that arrived in 1952. This model was intended to provide a subtler-sized option to Harley's lineup that still had something significant to offer in the performance stakes.
It boasted a V-twin engine that measured 750cc, which was capable of hitting 100 mph. A welcoming package that was less intimidating than some bikes may have been at the time, the Type K formula was clearly a winner. Control is a key factor for any motorcycle, and the unique hydraulic nature of the shock absorbers and suspension helped ensure that both bike and rider were comfortable as considerable speeds were reached. Just two years later came the Harley-Davidson KH and KHK, the last of the Type K family and sporting the equivalent of 38 horsepower (for the latter). Its V2 engine would be the blueprint upon which the Sportsters were based.
1957's Sportster had a bigger pushrod engine of 883 cc, and the 883 Sportsters came to be known as just that. The Iron 883 itself joined the roster in 2009, a Sportster with a unique look and an important role to play in Harley-Davidson's lineup.
The specs of the original Harley-Davidson Iron 883
On its 2009 launch, the Iron 883 arrived with a max pace of 105 mph, 46 horsepower, and a 0-60 mph at 6.6 seconds. The following year, Harley-Davidson's own V-Rod Muscle follow-up boasted 122 horsepower, and could squeeze out 139 mph with the help of its carbon fiber belt drive. Harley veterans seeking a more powerful hog, then, may pass over an 883 Sportster. For any auto manufacturer, though, diversifying consumers' options is the key to matching them with the ride that suits them (a large part of why the K Series and Sportster were made in the first place), and the capabilities of such a Sportster do help its case as an entry-level Harley-Davidson.
Motorcycles, much like snowmobiles, are unique vehicles whose capacities can be difficult to gauge for new riders. Manufacturers don't intend for beginners to pick out their absolute most formidable vehicles and try to break the land speed record on them. Performance-wise, the 2009 Iron 883 is somewhat akin to the 2022 revival of the BSA Gold Star — which tops out at 103 mph, and 41 pound-feet of torque.
With these models, the emphasis is on rideability and practicality more than sheer numbers, so new riders looking for a machine they're confident they'll be able to tame could find them a good fit. There's another number that's very important to consider for somebody new to the motorcycle market: the sticker price.
An easier price to swallow than some Harleys
Buying your very first motorcycle isn't the kind of decision you tend to make on a whim. At the same time, though, because it's your first, you're unlikely to invest an enormous amount into it. What if you're just testing the waters to see whether the two-wheeled life is truly for you? If this is the case, limiting your financial commitment is wise.
The Harley-Davidson lineup's costliest models include the CVO Street Glide and Road Glide, which share a base price of $44,499. In comparison, the 2024 Nightster and Sportster S are priced at $11,999 and $16,999, respectively. Naturally, these aren't like-for-like comparisons, as the CVO Street Glide is equipped with the Milwaukee-Eight VVT 121 — capable of 1,977cc and offering 115 horsepower, a new displacement high for a Harley Tourer.
The Iron 883, in comparison, is a more modest financial proposition. In 2019, BikeSocial reported that the model year's Iron 883 would cost £8,895 (approximately $11,000). Generally, then, those who are interested in venturing into the world of motorcycles but aren't able to — or don't feel the need to — pick up one of Harley-Davidson's Custom Vehicle Operation specials can join the world's Harley-Davidson riders in a much more affordable fashion than they may have expected. Further, the Iron 883's best asset, as with the Sportster family generally, is its nature as a cruiser.
Cruisers can be great choices as beginner motorcycles
As the designation implies, a cruiser can be a great choice for more casual riding. They're machines that typically offer a more comfortable, lower stance for the rider, though rougher terrain may feel rather worse as a result. The Iron 883 in particular is an interesting proposition. With a dry weight of 545 pounds, it's a relatively heavy machine, with J.D. Power estimating the typical cruiser weight range to be 300 to 500 pounds or so. For newcomers, the weight of a cruiser can be considered either pro or con: while it can lend stability to maneuvering, it can also make a bike a bit harder to direct.
If weight is a concern, there's a case for considering a different Harley-Davidson cruiser. The brand's most lightweight model, as of its 2022 release, is the Nightster cruiser, at around 487 pounds. At 975cc and with 89 brake horsepower, the 2022 Nightster was a new type of beast, a foray into an engine realm that the Iron 883 and other 883 cruisers hadn't previously known: the Revolution Max. The Iron 883, meanwhile, featured an air-cooled engine without rear deactivation, which could potentially struggle on busy roads; the liquid-cooled Revolution Max outperforms it.
Cruisers are solid choices as first motorcycles, balancing power, control, and comfort, if perhaps lacking in the high-end features that dedicated racing machines or sport bikes employ. Let's see if the Iron 883 developed far enough to remain a worthy choice in 2024.
Ultimately, should you choose an Iron 883 as your first bike today?
The Iron 883, as we've seen, debuted in 2009, and availability in Europe ceased 11 years later. In November 2022, Harley-Davidson shared on Instagram that the last evolution Sportster, "A Gunship Gray Iron 883. The last of its kind, but not the end of the line," had been built. The 2022 edition, though it had received boons like fuel injection since its debut, had not changed very much from its beginnings; sporting 53 horsepower and 53.8 pound-feet of torque.
As shipped, it's a weighty, punchy ride, which can be a good avenue into Harley-Davidson ownership. However, depending on your confidence level, the bike may still be some cc above your sweet spot for learning the ropes. First-hand experience through a test ride may be the best way to discover how you feel in this regard.
Another important thing to note is that, if you're so inclined, the Iron 883 has always been and remains very customizable; the Roadsters' popularity surely helping with the availability of aftermarket parts. Though it may be overwhelming for a motorcycle beginner, gaining experience with an 883 can teach you more about your preferences and provide you with a platform you can tweak to fit them. Cruisers tend to be best suited to longer journeys on roads (perhaps longer as your confidence grows), so if you're looking for a cheaper entry point and off-roading isn't for you, an Iron 883 just might be.