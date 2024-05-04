Is Harley Davidson's Iron 883 A Good Bike For Beginners? Here's What You Need To Know

Whatever your vehicle of choice may be, regardless of how many wheels it may have or how long you've been driving or riding it, you probably still remember just how difficult it was to learn at first. Once you emerge triumphant with your license, it's always advised to select a practical vehicle as your first, and not to get carried away. The same applies if you're a seasoned driver of all things four-wheeled, but are looking to venture into the world of motorcycles.

Suddenly, factors like the force required in cornering and potentially-life-saving nature of protective gear need to be considered, and your interaction with your fellow drivers and the roads themselves change. If you're attempting to adjust to all of this atop a bike that isn't suited to your confidence and skill level, or indeed the type of riding you plan to do, your experience will be far worse and potentially much more dangerous. To help beginner riders make a choice that's right for them, we'll turn to Harley-Davidson, the venerable manufacturer with a lot of super motorcycles behind it, to see whether the company's Iron 883 is a suitable pick for newcomers.

Here's a closer look at the nature of Harley's 883 family — the type of bike it is and its specs, as well as the potential advantages and pitfalls of choosing one as a first bike.