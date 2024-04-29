5 Of The Most Affordable Suzuki Motorcycles For New Riders
New riders who are aiming to pick up their first bike are most likely looking for something safe, reliable, and affordable. There are a lot of horror stories about new riders dropping big, expensive motorcycles right as they ride them off the lot, so it's probably not a great idea to take out a huge loan on your dream bike while you're still learning. Fortunately, Suzuki makes a lot of motorcycles in its global network of factories that are affordable and great to learn on.
Consumer Reports did a study in 2015 where they surveyed 12,300 of their subscribers and asked them to report failures, adjusting for length of ownership and miles driven. They found that Suzuki was the second most reliable brand on the market — after Yamaha, and before Honda. This, coupled with the company's competitively marked pricing, makes Suzuki one of the best motorcycle brands out there, and a great choice for a starter bike.
Which one should you choose? Many prospective buyers may find that the used market offers the best options for a starter vehicle. This is a valid plan, but it also means that you'll have to hunt a bit more to find a good deal. I've been riding motorcycles for over 15 years, and I've found that checking out the new bikes in a product line can give you a good idea of what to look for in the used market. Not only will this show you the brand-new price Suzuki is charging for its vehicles, but it can also be a great way to find the models that you think are best before you start looking for one from an older line.
Suzuki GSX250R
While the high-end Suzuki Hayabusa is probably out of most people's price range — and especially unpractical for newer riders — sport bikes can be some of the most affordable options to get you on a bike. One of the reasons that these models tend to be cheaper is because they are lighter, and can therefore perform reasonably well with a significantly smaller engine than what is required by a cruiser or touring motorcycle. The 250cc engine size would be sluggish on a heavier motorcycle, but many find that it is an ideal starting point for beginning riders when it comes to sport bikes.
Suzuki has one model that fits these parameters: the GSX250R ABS. This is a small lightweight bike that is an excellent choice for shorter and lighter riders, as well as those who are a little nervous about accidentally gunning it on the throttle. The 2024 edition is a quarter-liter bike that features a 248cc, parallel-twin engine, which Suzuki defines as "refined to maximize low to mid-range torque to deliver a power characteristic that emphasizes ease of control."
It also has a backlit LCD instrument panel, bright halogen lights, a slim fuel tank to make planting your feet a bit easier, and several other features that make it comfortable and easy to use for a beginner rider, with an MSRP of $5,099. All that said, taller and heavier riders might prefer something with a bit more oomph. I myself am 6 feet tall and just over 200 pounds, and I've often found 250s to be a bit sluggish for someone of my size. Those like me might prefer something in the 500-750cc range for a starting bike.
Suzuki SV650
Naked street bikes are another great option for those who are getting their first motorcycle. These tend to emphasize comfort over cornering performance, but they're still highly maneuverable. They tend to be a little heavier than sportbikes, but still a fair bit lighter than your average cruiser. They also generally support an upright posture that is comfortable for long rides, while simultaneously offering cornering performance that may not be ideal for the race track, but should be more than capable of anything public roads can throw at you.
The most affordable model currently sold by Suzuki is the SV650 — and it just so happens to be considered the most reliable motorcycle Suzuki makes. This bike has a 4-stroke 645cc, DOHC V-twin engine that is designed to have plenty of torque. It also has Suzuki's Low RPM Assist feature, which is designed to smooth out engine speed during initial acceleration. The naked chassis gives it a lightweight and slim body that makes it comfortable to ride and easy to plant your feet. This is achieved with a trellis-style steel frame that provides support without a bunch of extra bulk. New models start at $7,399.
This is a bit more bike than the GSX250R, and the cost reflects that, but you might be surprised to learn that the seat height is actually about the same. Riders who are comfortable planting their feet on one of these will likely find the other to be a good match as well.
Suzuki Boulevard C50
Of course, some riders want a cruiser and won't accept any substitutions. They don't corner particularly well, but a reasonably sized bike can otherwise make for a smooth and easy ride. There is something about the low and heavy aesthetic that certain riders love. American cruisers like those available from Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle are always popular, but there are a few Japanese models that have cultivated their own fan bases. The Honda Shadow was a lot of people's first motorcycle, but the Suzuki Boulevard is a popular one for beginners as well.
There are a few variations of this bike on the market, but the Boulevard C50 is the most affordable one currently in production. The 2024 model retails at $9,199, making it the only cruiser that Suzuki sells for under five figures. This bike has a 50 cubic-inch 805cc, V-twin engine, and a dual-pipe exhaust system. It has a double cradle steel frame and a low, 27.6" seat height, making it easy to stop comfortably. It also has a gear-position indicator as part of its instrument cluster, making it easy for new riders to keep track of what gear they're in.
This might be the most expensive bike on this list, but it's also the one with the biggest engine. Even so, it's a good bike for those who are interested in getting into riding cruisers, and it shouldn't be too hard to track down a used model if you're looking to save money.
Suzuki Supermoto
Now riding on the road is all well and good, but sometimes it's nice to have a bike that can get down and dirty when it needs to. Adventure motorcycles can do this, but they're also a bit on the expensive side for a new rider. Those who are just starting out might prefer something like Suzuki's one-and-only SuperMoto.
The DR-Z400SM is a smaller bike that's great for beginners who want to ride both on and off the road. It has a 398cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine and a frame that blends the narrow, lightweight frame and high-impact shock absorption of a dirt bike with the power and speed of a street-legal motorcycle. Suzuki states that the "SuperMoto boasts fully adjustable MX-style suspension plus high-grip sport bike tires on strong spoke wheels featuring anodized, aluminum Excel rims."
These are great for those who live at the end of a dirt road, those who work in locations that sometimes take them off the grid, or even city dwellers who simply like to take their transportation vehicles on the occasional off-road adventure on the weekends. The 2024 model retails for $7,899, which is definitely on the reasonable side when compared to the average dual-sport.
Suzuki DR-Z50 and DR-Z125L
Not everyone interested in learning to ride a motorcycle is an adult — and that's okay! Suzuki makes a couple of off-road bikes for young riders who are looking to learn the ropes or just have some fun in the dirt before learning to merge into traffic.
For the youngest riders, Suzuki makes the DR-Z50. This is a 49cc dirt bike with an ultra-low 22" seat height. It has an automatic clutch that makes it easy for young riders to navigate its three-speed transmission. It isn't a toy though: The DR-Z50 has a durable steel frame and Suzuki claims that, "Strong braking performance is provided by front and rear drum brakes. Adjustable front brake lever fits a variety of different-sized hands for optimum young rider control."
The DR-Z125L is the next step up. It has a 124cc, 4-stroke single-cylinder, SOHC air-cooled engine that offers a bit more power than its little brother. It's also a bit larger, with a 32" seat height. It has a 5-speed transmission with a link-type, foot-operated gearshift, a rigid steel pipe frame, and bodywork that's designed for maneuverability.
The DR-Z50 starts at $2,579 new, and the DR-Z125L starts at $3,599. The DR-Z125L is a great option for smaller adult riders who want to do a bit of off-roading, and both are great for parents who want to make sure that their kids have plenty of time to get comfortable on a motorcycle before they get one they can take on the streets.
Our methodology
I've been riding motorcycles for 15 years. My first bike was a 1985 Honda Interceptor 500 and I learned a lot of what I know about motorcycles just by trying to keep the thing running. While I'm aware that many, like me, will probably opt for a used motorcycle as their first bike, making this list required a consistent pricing model. I started by looking at Suzuki's current inventory and then finding the cheapest and most beginner-friendly bikes they had available. I made an effort to choose one model from each of the more affordable form factors, while passing over the more expensive adventure, crossover, and touring bikes that had no beginner-friendly options.
While the bikes I recommended might still be quite expensive for a beginner to buy brand-new, I believe that they make a good frame of reference for what new riders should look for in older models. These are also the most affordable options in each category for those who would prefer to spend the extra cash to buy new, however.