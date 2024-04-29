5 Of The Most Affordable Suzuki Motorcycles For New Riders

New riders who are aiming to pick up their first bike are most likely looking for something safe, reliable, and affordable. There are a lot of horror stories about new riders dropping big, expensive motorcycles right as they ride them off the lot, so it's probably not a great idea to take out a huge loan on your dream bike while you're still learning. Fortunately, Suzuki makes a lot of motorcycles in its global network of factories that are affordable and great to learn on.

Consumer Reports did a study in 2015 where they surveyed 12,300 of their subscribers and asked them to report failures, adjusting for length of ownership and miles driven. They found that Suzuki was the second most reliable brand on the market — after Yamaha, and before Honda. This, coupled with the company's competitively marked pricing, makes Suzuki one of the best motorcycle brands out there, and a great choice for a starter bike.

Which one should you choose? Many prospective buyers may find that the used market offers the best options for a starter vehicle. This is a valid plan, but it also means that you'll have to hunt a bit more to find a good deal. I've been riding motorcycles for over 15 years, and I've found that checking out the new bikes in a product line can give you a good idea of what to look for in the used market. Not only will this show you the brand-new price Suzuki is charging for its vehicles, but it can also be a great way to find the models that you think are best before you start looking for one from an older line.