Where Are Suzuki Motorcycles Made, And Who Owns The Company Now?

Suzuki makes some of the best motorcycles on the road, from dirt bikes to superbikes, and there are plenty of popular models to choose from. However, the company didn't start out making things with wheels until much later down the road.

In 1909, Michio Suzuki created a company not to make motorcycles (or even cars), but looms — the mechanical devices that weave cloth and have been around since the 5th millennium BCE. Michio built one from wood and iron for his mother, and it reportedly was capable of weaving 10 times faster than anything used at the time. Suzuki Loom Works was born from this inspiration, and Michio aimed to mass-produce his new design and take advantage of Japan's huge cotton and silk industries.

In 1920, still waiting to make something with wheels, the company underwent restructuring. It incorporated and changed names to Suzuki Loom Manufacturing Co., and Michio became company president. Over the next few decades, the company grew and in 1939 built a new plant in Shizuoka, Japan.

Around this time (either 1937 or 1939, depending on the source), Suzuki came to understand the need for diversification and seized upon a growing consumer demand for an affordable compact vehicle. Prototypes were developed using 750cc to 800cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, four-cylinder engines with cast aluminum crankcases and gearboxes that could produce 13 hp.