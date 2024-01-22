Everything You Need To Know About Suzuki Hayabusa Motorcycle Engines

When Suzuki introduced the Hayabusa in 1999, its speed and agility made it an instant force to be reckoned with in the sports bike segment. Hayabusa is the Japanese name for the peregrine falcon and was a salvo in Suzuki's battle with Honda over which company could build the fastest bike. Suzuki won the war of words and the speed competition; the Hayabusa outpaced the Honda Blackbird with a 194 mph run in 1999. Honda must not have known that the peregrine falcon preys on blackbirds.

The first generation Hayabusa was driven by a 1,298cc four-cylinder engine. Cycle World's Mark Hoyer recently recalled testing that first Hayabusa a quarter century ago. He noted the sub-10 second quarter mile time and added that the Hayabusa "also did 194 mph for the old CW Stalker radar gun, which we are going to bronze and hang on the wall in our office because no bike that gun has recorded before or since will ever go so fast. Yes, the 'Busa remains the fastest production top speed we have ever recorded."

The Hayabusa got a major update in 2008, a mid-cycle refresh in 2013, and another substantial update for the 2022 model year. Suzuki upgraded the engine to a 1,340cc four-cylinder when the second generation debuted in 2008 and has kept that powerplant under the Hayabusa's seat ever since.