5 Things You Need To Consider Before Buying Motorcycle Saddlebags

The first and most important question is whether or not your motorcycle is actually ready to rock a pair of saddlebags. Saddlebags are often designed with particular motorcycle models in mind, but you should definitely double-check that your particular ride can hold them, just in case.

Saddlebags are meant to be either attached or draped over the rear of the motorcycle seat. The catch here is that there's often a lot already going on in that particular area, such as turn signals and exhaust pipes. Depending on the kind of motorcycle you're using, you might be able to alter the positions of the turn signals to make a little extra room, but for the exhaust pipes, you're going to want at least two to four inches of clearance between them and a bag. Fair warning, if your saddlebags get damaged by the exhaust pipes, that's usually not covered by a warranty replacement.

As we mentioned, saddlebags typically come in throw-over and bolt-down designs. If your motorcycle can facilitate it, and if you don't mind some light modification, a bolt-down bag is much more secure. If your bike's particular shape doesn't make that kind of modification easy, or if you just don't want to do it, a throw-over bag will work. Just be aware that throw-over bags may jostle around more in transit, since they're not physically bolted down.