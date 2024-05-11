5 Of The Most Popular Harley-Davidson Cruisers For Beginner Riders

There's a certain kind of romance associated with riding a motorcycle, particularly with the muscular cruisers of Harley-Davidson. It's one thing for a motorcycle to go fast and carry you around, but the epitome of the biker image is of a powerful, confident rider atop a roaring Harley-Davidson, surfing the highway for thrills and adventure. If you're looking to be a real renegade, you just can't beat a Harley.

All that said, the prodigious muscle of a Harley bike does mean that they're not quite as beginner-friendly as other bikes with smaller, simpler engines. There's a bit of a learning curve to these vehicles, on top of the existing process that comes with learning how to drive a motorcycle in general, so opting for a gigantic beast of a bike before you've even gotten your road legs isn't a great idea. Some of Harley's most powerful bikes are better suited to seasoned riders. That doesn't mean you can't ride a Harley-Davidson bike, though – the brand has a variety of smaller and calmer rides on offer that can help ease a newer or younger rider into the saddle and give them a feel for the kind of muscle they should expect from Harleys going forward, not to mention hopefully save a few bucks on their introductory vehicles.