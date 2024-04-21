5 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles For Seasoned Riders
For over a century, Harley-Davidson has been producing some of the most revered, iconic motorcycles. Harley-Davidson's first motorcycle set the stage early for what was to come. The brand is more than just a logo; each bike offers a unique personality and attracts a specific type of rider. The look, sounds, and lengthy pedigree of the motorcycle manufacturer live on with each new iteration of greats like the Sportster, Softail, and CVO models.
While Harley-Davidson has a wide range of motorcycles, some models favor a rider with many miles in the rearview. Whether it's horsepower that's too much for a beginner, complex customization options, price point, multi-terrain skill, or the ability to handle excess vibrations at speed, the following bikes aren't necessarily for newcomers. Of course, not everyone will likely agree with each entry on this list. But that's another testament to how passionate motorcycle enthusiasts are and how, ultimately, your ideal Harley-Davidson is up to you.
2024 Harley-Davidson Sportster S
The 2024 Harley-Davidson Sportster S isn't ideal for new riders, even though previous Sportster models were considered beginner-friendly. With a 1250cc Revolution Max engine, the new Sportster S offers 121 horsepower, or nearly double that of earlier models like the 2012 Sportster 1200 Custom.
In terms of the Harley-Davidson sports models, the Sportster S is more expensive, starting at $16,999, whereas the entry-level 2024 Nightster comes in lower at $11,999. Generally, the more costly the bike, the more experienced the rider, as even at slow speeds, a low-side crash can cost considerable amounts to repair.
More advanced technology integrated into the motorcycle offers preset ride modes such as Rain, Road, and Sport and two additional rider-customized modes. You can change performance settings in areas like throttle response, traction, and engine braking. Only a more experienced rider can get the most out of these tweaks, while beginners would likely avoid the driving modes altogether.
2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST
With its large front fairing and solid pair of rear saddlebags, the 2024 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide ST looks like a mellow cruiser, but appearances can be deceiving. The CVO Road Glide ST features a powerful Milwaukee-Eight 121 High-Output engine and incorporates additional performance features based on lessons learned from the King of the Baggers racing events. But what exactly is a Harley-Davidson CVO, and how are they different from other HD motorcycles?
This bike includes new ride modes like Track and Track Plus developed by Harley-Davidson's race team. This model also allows you to program various performance changes and save up to four different custom modes. With such a strong connection to the racing side of the motorcycle manufacturer, this bike should only be controlled by more seasoned riders.
Anyone without years of prior Harley-Davidson experience will likely not want to risk damaging the CVO Road Glide ST, as its starting price is $42,999. With fully adjustable suspension, lightweight carbon fiber components, and a host of advanced options in the Skyline OS display, only a more knowledgeable rider can appreciate all this bike has to offer.
2024 Pan America 1250 Special
The adventure touring genre of motorcycle caters to a unique type of rider with a background in street and off-road riding. The 2024 Pan America 1250 Special starts at $19,999 and comes equipped with a robust 150-horsepower engine. The added performance power allows you to take this bike deep into the backcountry over various rugged terrain. The Pan America isn't the only impressive bike in this genre, with several examples of the coolest adventure motorcycles on the market right now.
The Pan America 1250 Special is ideal for more experienced riders due to its combination of off-road performance and upright seating position. Sitting up straight on this bike is essential to seeing upcoming challenges on the trail, but it also puts you in a position to experience more wind. The lack of aerodynamics during upright riding, particularly on uneven surfaces, could potentially put novice riders into the dirt. This riding position could also make some feel top-heavy, but fortunately, Harley-Davidson has included an adaptable suspension that lowers when idling.
2024 Softail Standard
The Softail Harley-Davidson produces the iconic sound the motorcycle manufacturer is known for, thanks partly to the V-twin Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. Even though this bike starts at $14,999, one of the lowest on this list, it has some quirks that only years of riding can fully overcome.
Part of the Harley-Davidson sound emanating from the Softail is due to the lack of rubber mounts attaching the engine to the frame. Rubber mounts greatly help reduce vibration but also affect the engine notes, which is why this particular model doesn't include them. At idle, the Softail is balanced, but as you accelerate, so do the intensity of tremors moving up through the bike.
With more time in the saddle, riders have learned what to expect and how to handle the Softail at greater speeds, especially with the pre-2017 models. Rougher roads with groves, chips, and bumps also contribute to the already heightened vibration, making this model less appealing for beginners.
Ultra Classic Electra Glide
The Ultra Classic Electra Glide is a stylish, feature-packed grand touring bike ideal for long trips. Ample storage and comfortable seating for an additional rider make this an attractive option for those looking to see more of the country. However, there are a few reasons only more experienced motorcyclists should consider this model.
For starters, it's considered by many to be one of the most expensive motorcycles to maintain. You can find used models for prices around $11,000, but your wallet won't likely rest for long. According to Top Speed, you should service your 2017 and newer touring bike at least three times in the first 10,000 miles, and at around $370 per mechanic visit, this could total over $1,000. Remember, this is just in the first 10,000 miles, and maintenance costs can rise as the bike ages. Buying used, the Ultra Classic Electra Glide could have over 30,000 miles or more on it, making it a costly venture.
Due to the extensive chrome, costly components, and notoriously high maintenance costs, you'll also have to fork over even more cash than usual to insure it. For these reasons, only those with enough Harley-Davidson know-how should opt for this bike.