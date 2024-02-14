What Is A Harley-Davidson CVO, And How Are They Different From Other HD Motorcycles?

For many true-blue enthusiasts, any conversation about motorcycles begins and ends with the words "Harley-Davidson." That's because, arguably, no manufacturer in history has so fully leaned into the liberating ideology many associate with motorcycles. Some motorcycle lovers might even claim few bike builders have as consistently delivered machines so in tune with the filth, fury, and unbridled majesty of living your life on two wheels.

In addition to the choppers, cruisers, and touring bikes the Harley-Davidson brand is built on, the legendary motorcycle company has regularly bolstered its iconic lineup with runs of limited edition bikes bearing the CVO moniker. For those who don't know, CVO stands for Custom Vehicle Operations, and those specialty bikes represent a leg of Harley-Davidson created for the factory custom market.

That means a Harley with the CVO moniker is a dramatically upgraded version of one of their standard factory models, bestowing each with the company's latest design innovations and technological advances, some of which the company has yet to debut elsewhere. Combined with their super-limited availability, the high-end design elements make CVO bikes as coveted as any on the market. It also ranks them among the rarer Harley-Davidson motorcycles around.