8 Smart Ways To Make Your Heavy Backpack Or Laptop Bag Easier To Carry

We've all experienced the phenomenon at one time or another. We pack our bags full of stuff, and then we have the privilege of carrying all of that stuff far enough to where it starts to get annoying. While it is great for strength training and general endurance, especially in military training, where carrying your ruck for dozens of miles is a rite of passage, it's sometimes a good idea to lighten the load a little bit. After all, the point of a bookbag, laptop bag, etc., is to make your life easier, not harder.

There are some health benefits to lightening the load a little bit as well. Heavy backpacks can cause muscle strain and numbness or tingling, especially in kids. Plus, carrying a huge backpack or laptop bag in a cramped space can cause the wearer to bump into things and other people and get generally caught up while walking, which adds another level of difficulty. So, while it is good exercise, it's important to remain comfortable to avoid injury or discomfort. For kids, at least, it's recommended that a backpack is no more than 15% of the child's body weight to avoid issues.

There are myriad ways to make your bag lighter. Of course, there's the obvious and easy method of simply putting fewer things into the bag. However, there are other things you can buy or use to either replace a heavier item already in your bag or stabilize the bag on your back to make it easier to carry. You can even do some things in software to digitize items to make them easier to carry.