Acer Chromebook Plus 515 Review: A Budget-Friendly, No-Nonsense Laptop

Google is introducing a new category of Chromebooks that's labeled Chromebook Plus. The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 we're reviewing is one of the first to roll out, and as a first iteration of this new line, it's pretty great.

All Chromebook Plus laptops will have a minimum set of specs, including 8GB+ of RAM, 128GB+ of storage, a 1080p+ webcam or better, a 1080p IPS display or better, and either an Intel Core i3 12th Gen processor (or above) or an AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series (or above). Our Acer Chromebook Plus 515 review unit contains the minimum spec requirements and is priced at $399.

With these specs, Acer's Chromebook Plus 515 laptop is on par with other entry-level Windows laptops, but it costs slightly less. You'll still be limited to apps you can download via the Google Play Store or Linux, but that's plenty for most people in need of a laptop for school or work.

It's not a perfect laptop, but the Chromebook Plus 515 is an excellent value. The audio quality isn't the best, the display could be brighter and more vivid, and the build quality is what you'd expect for the price. However, the laptop's positive attributes outweigh its negatives, especially when you compare the speakers, display, and build quality to that of the average entry-level laptop.

Acer provided a Chromebook Plus 515 for the purposes of this review.