Things You Never Knew Your Chromebook Could Do

Chrome OS began its life as a humble, barebones browser-based operating system. The Google OS-powered Chromebooks were designed to offer lightning-fast web browsing but not much else. Over the years, however, Chrome OS has matured into a complete desktop operating system in its own right (via Google). Chromebooks might not be as feature-packed or flexible as Windows or macOS machines, but their minimalist approach is their strength. Chrome OS has always been lean, uncluttered, and intuitive. But today's Chromebooks are robust and capable while balancing minimalism with functionality; it's how they evolved into a practical alternative to Windows and macOS, both of which have dominated the desktop market for decades.

Chromebooks don't just rival the two giants — they've made a name for themselves in the educational market as lightweight and inexpensive devices that are very easy to use, for example, and are popular among travelers. In addition to the platform's general security features and long battery life, updates are a breeze on Chromebooks, and you should see these differences soon after making the switch. With that said, you might not discover some of the more useful features right away, including these five standouts.