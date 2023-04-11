Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 Review: Surprisingly Limited

No matter how my thoughts on the Yoga 9i Gen 8 may have changed over time, the screen will always be a highlight. This OLED touch display is a looker and makes everything you put on it a looker simply by virtue of association.

Likewise for the Bowers & Wilkins speaker system, which might be a tad too effective at producing deep and punchy sounds. I actually had to turn the volume down considerably the first time a video started playing because even at the default 50 (out of 100) setting it was pretty darned loud. Obviously what works will depend on the individual as well as whatever the laptop is currently doing, but in my experience, it's best at around the 20 to 30 range.

I also had to try out the tablet mode, because I don't often get the chance to handle laptops with that feature, and I did appreciate how quick and easy it was to flip back and forth between the two configurations. It also helps that the Gen 8 produces a brief little pop-up icon to indicate when either mode is active, so it was super easy to know when it was safe to let my fingers touch the keyboard that had become the back of the device.