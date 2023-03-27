Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 1 Review: Made For Work

The P16 Gen 1 ThinkPad is sleek in design but bold in profile. ThinkPads aren't exactly known for being lightweight laptops, and the P16 Gen 1 is no exception. The starting weight of the baseline model is 6.5 pounds, so practicality in mobility was not a first impression for me, especially given the colossal power adaptor. At 1.2 inches thick, it's a chunky computer, but the build feels exceptionally solid. The casing color is storm grey on the top, and villi black on the bottom; the top casing's material is an aluminum-magnesium-chromium alloy. As in standard ThinkPad fashion, the laptop is accented with red throughout the keyboard and profile. The display is 16 inches, with resolution varying by model, and a nice narrow bezel. The casing is very prone to smudging even from clean, dry hands.

Aesthetically, I don't quite agree with Lenovo's statement that the P16 Gen 1 brings "a fresh appearance" to the ThinkPad family. There are a few very slight visual variances, that very compelling 16-inch display being the most significant, but it still retains a similar stature as other models, except maybe less angular and marginally slimmer. My overall first impression of the look, feel, and build of the laptop was positive, though. It's a hefty beast, this mobile workstation — it's not an easy laptop and charger to slip into a slim pocket of a backpack or briefcase. To me, it's about as mobile as a full-sized refrigerator, especially falling short in this category compared to competing releases like the most recent MacBook Air M2.

The laptop we're reviewing here works with an NVIDIA RTX A5500 GPU, 64GB RAM, the Intel vPRO Core i9, and Windows 11 Pro. This ThinkPad as tested is $3,909 (that's a sale price from $7,109 as of the time of this publishing).