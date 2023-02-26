Lenovo Unleashes A Ton Of ThinkPad Laptops At MWC 2023

Chinese technology giant Lenovo is known for being very prolific with its product launches. The company has had a long history of announcing a bunch of laptops at nearly every trade show it attends. The last time the company did this was a few weeks before CES 2023 when it shared details about the 2023 editions of the ThinkPad X1 lineup of business-focused laptops. The new products that Lenovo announced back then included the 11th Generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the 8th Generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga, and the 3rd Generation ThinkPad X1 Nano.

Two months later, on the eve of Mobile World Congress, 2023, the company is giving the ThinkPad lineup a comprehensive refresh. The refresh aligns with the company's newfound focus on system performance improvements and the use of more sustainable materials for making the machines.

As a part of this product refresh, Lenovo has introduced as many as 13 different ThinkPad laptops that target various ThinkPad consumers. In addition to these laptops, the company also used the occasion to announce two new fifth-generation Tiny-in-One monitors, a budget Windows-powered laptop called the IdeaPad Duet 3i and a new Chromebook called the IdeaPad Slim 3. Almost all of the products announced today are expected to go on sale between April 2023 and August 2023, the company confirmed.