Lenovo's 2023 ThinkPad Laptops Are Leaner And Greener

Lenovo has had great success with its ThinkPad lineup of business laptops. For those unaware, the Chinese tech company has been selling ThinkPad-branded laptops since 2005, after it took over IBM's PC business. One of the reasons for the continued popularity of ThinkPad machines is Lenovo's success in keeping the ThinkPad product line always updated with new features. Take the case of the company's premium lineup of ThinkPad X1 series, which it introduced in 2011. Lenovo has been continuously upgrading the X1 series for over a decade, constantly introducing new models and form factors to keep the product line always updated and contemporary.

The last major release from the ThinkPad X1 family came in September 2022 after the company launched a foldable laptop called the ThinkPad X1 Fold, which went on sale only a few weeks ago, in November 2022. Other ThinkPad machines that have seen their launches in 2022 include the 10th Generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the 5th Generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme. And it looks like Lenovo is not yet done with its 2022 announcements.

Today, the company shared details about three new ThinkPad machines it intends to launch in 2023. The three products in question include the 11th Generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the 8th Generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga, and the 3rd Generation ThinkPad X1 Nano. For those unaware of Lenovo's product nomenclature, the Carbon model is the company's mainstream premium model, while the Nano — as evident from its name — is known for its diminutive size. Finally, Lenovo's "Yoga" series gets its name from the lineup's flexible/convertible nature.