4 Of The Fastest Café Racer Motorcycles In Production Today

Cafe racer culture dates back to the mid-20th century, as groups of young adults modified standard motorbikes of the era for sprinting around and between British cafes. History doesn't tell of the groups' intentions beyond seeking a bit of glory, nor is there any indication of the prizes awaiting the winners. However, it's likely that the riders were awarded with the freshest crumpets and piping hot English tea, or other appropriate refreshments.

Today's production cafe racers, much like the original versions, are largely derived from standard motorcycles, one of the main motorcycle types familiar to most riders. However, unlike the originals, all of the work required to transform a standard motorcycle into a cafe racer is done at the factory. Modern production cafe racers often feature a minimalist design offering little in the way of fairings and shrouds — other than the occasional front cowl and windscreen.

Production cafe racers come from various manufacturers with operating bases located around the world. While they may not rank as the fastest motorcycles ever built, the fastest cafe racers have top speeds of over 140 mph. Let's take a look at the five fastest cafe racers currently in production.

