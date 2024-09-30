Every New Triumph Modern Classic You Can Buy In 2024, Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive

Triumph has an impressive legacy, with not only many successful motorcycles throughout the years, but also iconic appearances in movies and TV. While it doesn't quite qualify as a "major motorcycle brand" when it comes to market share, the company is also on its way to making $1 billion in the U.S. market, with .69 billion projected for 2024.

Part of those earnings, no doubt, comes from the Modern Classic lineup of motorcycles. While Modern Classics are definitely modern, Triumph claims it hasn't taken anything away from its classic range. According to Triumph, the Modern Classic range of motorcycles has a recognizable sound, iconic style, and is overall "legendary."

Beyond the superlatives, Triumph's list of Modern Classics spans every price point and engine size, ensuring that there's something for everyone — and every budget. Whether a 400 is more your style or you want the biggest, flashiest, most chrome-covered bike in the lineup, Triumph has you covered.

These are all the Triumph motorcycles under the Modern Classic umbrella available in 2024, from cheapest to most expensive. Unsurprisingly, this list includes the most reliable Triumph motorcycle to date, which was updated for 2024.

