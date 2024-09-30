Every New Triumph Modern Classic You Can Buy In 2024, Ranked Cheapest To Most Expensive
Triumph has an impressive legacy, with not only many successful motorcycles throughout the years, but also iconic appearances in movies and TV. While it doesn't quite qualify as a "major motorcycle brand" when it comes to market share, the company is also on its way to making $1 billion in the U.S. market, with .69 billion projected for 2024.
Part of those earnings, no doubt, comes from the Modern Classic lineup of motorcycles. While Modern Classics are definitely modern, Triumph claims it hasn't taken anything away from its classic range. According to Triumph, the Modern Classic range of motorcycles has a recognizable sound, iconic style, and is overall "legendary."
Beyond the superlatives, Triumph's list of Modern Classics spans every price point and engine size, ensuring that there's something for everyone — and every budget. Whether a 400 is more your style or you want the biggest, flashiest, most chrome-covered bike in the lineup, Triumph has you covered.
These are all the Triumph motorcycles under the Modern Classic umbrella available in 2024, from cheapest to most expensive. Unsurprisingly, this list includes the most reliable Triumph motorcycle to date, which was updated for 2024.
Speed 400 — $4,995.00
Triumph's lowest price point is under $5,000, but that doesn't mean you're compromising on function or style with the Speed 400. With a base price of $4,995, the Speed 400's stripped-back style is recognizable and its basic features are plenty to get you on the road.
Price-wise, this is comparable to bikes of similar sizes; the Speed 400 nestles between Honda's Rebel 300 (which starts at $4,849) and Rebel 500 (which is $6,499). Yamaha's similar-size offering — the V Star 250 — even costs more ($4,699) and only clocks in at 249cc.
Triumph's new 400 line uses the TR-series engine, which the manufacturer notes is responsive and "characterful." A 398cc engine gets the job done, and for under $5,000, we can't really complain. Though the 400 is the smallest in Triumph's lineup, the ergonomics are another selling point. Triumph says the Speed 400 is a great fit for riders of any size, and the riding position is said to be natural.
The Speed 400 isn't the heaviest entry-level bike on the market, at 375 pounds wet, but a seat height of 31.1 inches could mean it's off-limits to shorter riders. Otherwise, the 39.5 hp Modern Classic is amenable to newbies, especially given its relatively slim profile, which helps you get your feet on the ground.
Scrambler 400 X — $5,595.00
At a slightly higher price point than its basic-model sibling, the Scrambler 400 X costs $5,595 and is slightly heavier, with a bit of a different look. It's also over an inch taller than the 400 X in the seat, which is an important distinction for new riders looking for a smaller bike to get started on.
A larger frame also gives the 400 X more travel, thought the .8-inch difference is likely only noticeable if you've ridden both bikes. The reason for the frame variance is that the Scrambler isn't just meant for city streets. If you veer off road often, the Scrambler will be the better fit, because of its suspension improvements and handling, and that's worth the price increase from the Speed 400.
Scrambler motorcycles are known for being adventurous yet practical, and at this price point, it's hard to argue with the latter. Another noteworthy feature of even Triumph's lower-priced motorcycles is the fact that the finishes are similar to the higher-end models.
Though many motorcyclists might see a sub-$6,000 bike as entry level, there are no guarantees you'll want to upgrade later if you start off with a Scrambler 400 X. Of course, if you want more power or a Stealth upgrade, you'll have to keep shopping.
Speed Twin 900 — $9,895.00
Unlike competitors, Triumph's lineup jumps a fair amount from 400cc to 900cc. The next most affordable bike under the Modern Classic umbrella is the Speed Twin 900, clocking in at a base price of $9,895. For a 64.1-horsepower 900cc bike, the price isn't bad. Plus, the seat height is 30.1 inches, which is actually lower and more manageable for riders of smaller stature than the 400 lineup.
The Speed Twin 900 was designed in the spirit of the 1959 Bonneville, according to Triumph, with the same silhouette, knee indents, engine fins, and upswept silencers. There are also some design updates — including cast wheels, foil tank decals, brushed aluminum headlight brackets, and more — for the 2024 Speed Twin, and an improved bench seat with a thicker cushion.
This bike has one upgrade option; the Speed Twin 900 Stealth (with limited production to one year only) costs $10,645. Stealth models have a custom, two-toned paint job that's applied by hand. Non-Stealth color option upgrades also cost extra: Jet Black is what's that's included in the base price of $9,895, and the Carnival Red/Phantom Black and Competition Green/Phantom Black options are $10,395.
Triumph also advertises cash back deals when you finance a brand-new bike at the dealership, so that might be worth looking into.
Bonneville T100 — $10,995.00
Another relatively affordable bigger bike, the Bonneville T100 might feel more like a classic Bonneville than any other Modern Classic. Triumph promises all the signature touches on the T100, while bragging about its easy handling and modern features, and there's no reason to think the brand is overestimating this bike.
The Bonneville is one of the most popular bikes in the U.S. that's not a Harley, with 64.1 hp and 59 lb-ft of torque, performance isn't a concern, and neither are the bike's looks. The T100 has a blacked-out engine and instruments, making for a more contemporary style than its predecessors.
An updated engine is also part of the package, offering 10 hp more power while reducing emissions. Triumph also claims the T100 has a "sharper throttle response," but we'll let you be the judge of that. If the base package isn't enough to suit your fancy, there are also over a hundred accessories for the T100, but of course, those also add to the bottom line.
The Bonneville T100 starts at $10,995, but that's only for the basic color option Jet Black. Some other color options start at the $11,495 price point; Aluminum/Baja Orange and Competition Green/Ironstone. You can also purchase a Stealth Bonneville T100 starting at $11,745 (Stealth Edition — Sapphire Blue/Silver Blue).
Scrambler 900 — $11,495.00
While plenty of great things have been said about the Scrambler 400 X, its bigger sibling might be a better fit for more experienced riders. The Scrambler 900 has an urban look, but is ready to tackle your off-road whims, too.
There are a few unique things of note as far as appearance goes. For example, the Scrambler 900 has an aluminum number board and gray-and-black styling on the springs and shrouds. Other features are focused on performance; the 900 has 4.7 inches of rear wheel travel, although given its looks, you might not be so keen to take it off-road on the first ride. When you're ready, you'll appreciate the switchable ABS and traction control.
The Scrambler 900 is another lower bike in the Triumph lineup with a 31.1-inch seat height, and comfort is a priority with both the bike and seat design.
A standard-equipped Scrambler 900 starts at $11,495 for the Jet Black look, while other paint colors (Cosmic Yellow/Graphite and Matte Khaki Green) are $11,795. Like other Triumphs, the Scrambler 900 also comes in a Stealth paint version (Stealth Edition — Sapphire Orange/Silver Orange) at a higher price point of $12,245.
Bonneville T120 — $12,895.00
Although it's bigger than the more entry-level motorcycles, the Bonneville T120 is one of the best Triumph motorcycles for beginners. It can handle twisty roads with ease, and the modern safety features are a cushion for newer riders. Not only that, the T120 is also said to be the most reliable Triumph motorcycle after over 70 years on the market.
Sure, this motorcycle looks very different from its ancestors, but added technology and quality control measures instill confidence in riders. No one is complaining about the 79 hp, either. There are some caveats, though.
At $12,895, the Bonneville T120 is one of the pricier bikes in Triumph's lineup. It's also heavier, at 520 pounds wet, and a seat height of 31.1 inches isn't rock-bottom low, but it's also not too high for most average inseam-length riders.
If you're after any color other than Jet Black, including the Stealth color options, the T120 jumps in price to at least $13,395 (Cordovan Red Silver Ice and Jet Black/Fusion White). The Stealth Edition — Sapphire Blue/Silver Blue option starts at $13,695. You can also get the Bonneville T120 Black, which has a blacked-out engine and exhaust, for the lowest base price, while you'll pay a fair bit more for the Elvis Presley Limited Edition; it starts at $15,495.
Speed Twin 1200 — $12,995.00
If you're comfortable with emptying your wallet a bit further, another option is the Speed Twin 1200, which starts at $12,955 for the Speed Twin 1200 (model year 2024) with the Jet Black color option. Where Triumph gets you is with its other Speed Twin models; the All-New Speed Twin 1200 RS starts at $15,995, while the New Speed Twin 1200 base model is $13,595.
The New Speed Twin 1200 has other color options, which add to the price. So does the All-New Speed Twin 1200 RS, though it's more expensive to begin with and, thus, its paint options take the price even higher.
If you're starting with the basic Speed Twin 1200, you can expect around 97 hp (an increase of 3 hp over the previous version of the Speed Twin), high-performance braking with the newest ABS technology, and three rider modes.
The differences between the three Speed Twin options don't vary in too many ways other than pricing and color options. All three models have the same wet weight of 476 pounds, and the styling is admittedly similar. That said, there are some important distinctions. For one thing, the Speed Twin 1200 RS and New Speed Twin 1200 both offer 103.5 horsepower, and Triumph points out that the 1200 RS has an "unmistakable sound."
Scrambler 1200 X — $13,595.00
It's probably not surprising that Triumph's biggest and baddest Scrambler is relatively affordable, though it's one of the pricier bikes in the Modern Classic lineup. The Scrambler 1200 comes in two trim options for 2024: the New Scrambler 1200 X and the New Scrambler 1200 XE. As is the case with most Triumph bikes, these Scramblers look very similar, but there are some key differences. For that reason, we'll discuss the Scrambler 1200 XE separately later.
A Scrambler 1200 X starts at $13,595 for Triumph's Sapphire Black paint option, and the price jumps to $14,095 for Carnival Red or Ash Grey. Looks aren't the only selling point, though. This bike offers 89 hp and according to Triumph, "effortless ergonomics." If you're a taller rider, the 32.28-inch seat height delivers, although Triumph seems to think this is "low."
At over 502 pounds, the Scrambler 1200 X is not lightweight. Yet with onboard and optimized ABS, traction control, and a Scrambler-specific suspension package, it promises a smooth ride on- and off-road. Another unique selling point that Triumph uses with multiple models in its Modern Classic lineup is the fact that the bikes have 10,000-mile service intervals, which the brand suggests equate to a low cost of ownership.
Bonneville Bobber — $13,995.00
Triumph's "Original Custom Icon," the Bonneville Bobber, keeps plenty of classic styling while embracing modernity with plenty of riding technology. The 76 hp bike has a classic hot rod sound (and slash cut twin exhausts to suit), and you'll need that horsepower to get the massive 553-pound bobber moving.
It's not dainty, but the Bonneville Bobber is definitely one of the coolest-looking 1000cc and up bikes. The stripped-back style is a hallmark of the Triumph Bonneville, but the powder coating means it's not flashy (literally or figuratively). Triumph likes to describe the bike with adjectives like muscular, imposing, and brutal, and that's certainly the vibe.
However, Triumph's focus on looks doesn't mean the Bonneville Bobber lacks features. You'll get two riding modes, switchable traction control, ABS (of course), an immobilizer, 3.5 inches of front travel, and high-spec brakes that were overhauled in the 2022 version of the Bobber.
The Bobber is another bike that is offered in a Stealth colorway, and that means the base price jumps up to $14,795 for the Sapphire Purple/Silver Purple option. You'll also surpass the base price of $13,995 if you spring for anything other than Jet Black; Red Hopper costs $14,295 and Jet Black/Ash Gray starts at $14,495.
Bonneville Speedmaster — $13,995.00
Despite being one of Triumph's priciest motorcycles, the Bonneville Speedmaster might not bust your bank account at $13,995 for the Jet Black option. However, Cordovan Red will cost you, ($14,295) and Pacific Blue/Silver Ice ($14,495) is even steeper. The Stealth version costs even more, driving the price up to $14,795 for the Sapphire Red/Silver Red colorway.
Triumph's Bonneville Speedmaster rolled out with 76.9 hp and sports what the brand calls authentic British custom style — two things you want in a cruiser. This is one of Triumph's heaviest bikes at 580 pounds wet, but it's relatively low 27.8-inch seat height makes it more manageable for smaller riders.
Basics aside, the Speedmaster offers the full Triumph experience — as it should at this higher price point. You'll find an updated, high-torque engine on, which gives a rich rumbling sound. Triumph also promises improved handling over previous versions, in addition to all the same rider-friendly technology as lower-end models. There's even a thicker foam seat for the passenger than previous versions, and more lumbar support for the rider. Taken altogether, you probably won't be disappointed when taking the Speedmaster out on the highway.
Scrambler 1200 XE — $15,295.00
While the Scrambler 1200 X and Scrambler 1200 XE are very similar in looks and specifications, a few key differences set them apart. For one thing, there's the price: The Scrambler 1200 XE is almost $2,000 more than the 1200 X, and that's just for the basic color option. Like every other Triumph, the 1200 XE also increases in price with color options like Baja Orange/Phantom Black and Phantom Black Storm Grey ($15,795).
Feature-wise, the 1200 XE is similar to the X, with 89 hp and the same engine. However, the XE has 80 millimeters more wheel travel in the rear than the X, and the front brakes are different (Brembo). The XE is also slightly heavier at 507 pounds, with an increased seat height of 34.25 inches. The Scrambler 1200 XE is often touted as one of the best bikes for larger riders and sits alongside a handful of Ducatis that go even higher.
Adjustable handlebars and foot controls let you customize your ride, another perk for riders that need room to stretch out. You'll also find six riding modes on the 1200 XE, while 60-plus accessories can equip you for the highway in addition to the back roads.
New Thruxton Final Edition — $17,995
Tied for first place as the most expensive Triumph Modern Classic available in 2024 are two Thruxton models. First up, the Thruxton Final Edition is advertised as the "ultimate incarnation of the definitive cafe racer," which might say all you need to know about this $17,995 bike.
The Thruxton is one of the most stylish Triumph bikes ever, and that's largely the reason you'll pay more for it than any other Triumph Modern Classic motorcycle. Stylish detailing like black side panels and a mud guard recall the Thruxton's cafe racing DNA, and the gold accents also harken back to earlier eras. Still, modern features could make this bike a must-buy for enthusiasts — and the 103 hp engine doesn't hurt.
As one of Triumph's lighter-weight bikes, the Thruxton Final Edition clocks in at 434 pounds and the seat height of 31.8 inches will be more manageable for the average rider than, for example, the XE's. With this model, there are also no color variations — or added expenses — to choose from.
If you want a Thruxton Final Edition, you'll need to act fast; Triumph is only manufacturing them through the end of 2024.
Thruxton RS — $17,995.00
If the Thruxton Final Edition isn't quite your speed, the Thruxton RS starts at the same price and has similar features. Unlike the Final Edition, there doesn't seem to be an expiration date on the RS, and you get many of the same style elements on this bike.
Also unlike the Final Edition, there is an upgrade option as the New Thruxton RS Chrome Edition came out in 2023 However, its production appears to have ended, based on a broken link on Triumph's product page.
The Thruxton RS has the same 103 hp as the Final Edition, but it also boasts its own engine improvements. Triumph points out that it has reduced engine inertia in the RS and cut 13 pounds off the bike's overall weight, both of which help improve the riding experience.
"Premium standard" features like a USB charging port, an immobilizer, and a locking fuel cap are all essential yet noteworthy elements that are included in the $17,995 price tag. Another highlight is, undoubtedly, the iconic styling of the original Thruxton, even though it's far more modern — and comes in more colors (Jet Black or Matte Storm Grey & Matte Silver Ice).