10 Of The Most Popular Motorcycles For Larger Riders
Motorcycles promise a thrilling experience for riders of all shapes and sizes. However, for larger riders, finding the perfect motorcycle is about more than just style and power. Ergonomics, comfort, and handling are crucial in offering an enjoyable ride.
Below, we explore different types of motorcycles, showcasing different popular for larger riders. They range from the cruiser, which provides a relaxed riding position and a low seat height, to touring motorcycles, which are perfect for long journeys thanks to their comfortable seats and excellent wind protection. For the adrenaline seekers, there are a few sports bikes that, despite having a hunched forward posture, offer additional accessories to deliver a comfortable ride.
These bikes are among the most popular alternatives for larger riders seeking to explore off-road trails, hit the track, or cruise down the highway. They not only offer comfortable seating positions, but they also have suspension systems that can accommodate more weight.
BMW R 1300 GS
The R 1300 GS is an all-new BMW adventure motorcycle featuring a new suspension system and boxer engine. BMW increased the bike's overall competence by reducing weight and adding more modern technology, making for one of the best BMW motorcycles ever made. The R 1300 GS still uses BMW's legendary two-cylinder boxer engine, but this time BMW moved the gearbox underneath the engine to make the bike more compact. The 1,300 cc two-cylinder boxer engine is currently the most powerful BMW boxer engine, boasting 145 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque.
In addition to the powertrain, the R 1300 GS has plenty of optional equipment that could benefit larger riders. Key among them is the new electronic dynamic suspension adjustment (DSA), which adjusts the rear and front damping depending on the riding conditions, chosen riding mode, and riding maneuvers. BMW is also offering optional sports suspension and adaptive vehicle height control. The latter offers fully automatic height adjustment depending on operating conditions, thus maximizing the bike's overall comfort.
For even better ergonomics, BMW offers an Enduro Pro package with three rider footrests and four seat options. This package also features an adjustable handlebar riser, which can adjust the height by up to 1.2 inches. These changes help customize the ergonomic triangle, giving taller riders a more comfortable experience. BMW also equips the R 1300 GS with many standard features, including four riding modes, Dynamic Cruise Control, keyless ride, heated grips, Hill Start Control, and hand protection.
Ducati Multistrada V4
Ducati introduced the Multistrada in 2003, offering a motorcycle capable of tackling most terrains with maximum comfort and safety. Over the years, the Multistrada has had plenty of upgrades, including a phone mirroring system and front and rear radar. The current lineup consists of beginner-friendly Ducati bikes like the Multistrada V2 and the larger, more powerful Multistrada V4.
For the 2024 model year, the Multistrada V4 has two configurations: V4 and V4 S. These models use a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine with 170 hp and 92 lb-ft of torque. In the U.S., Ducati offers five V4 configurations: V4 S, V4 S Grand Tour, V4 Rally, V4 Pikes Peak, and V4 RS. The V4 S is the least expensive model, boasting a $27,195 starting price. This version promises all riders a comfortable experience with low- or high-seat accessories. In the low seat configuration, the height adjustments range between 31.9 and 32.7 inches. However, equipping the high seat accessory increases the height range to between 33.7 inches and 34.4 inches.
In addition, Ducati has equipped the Multistrada V4 S with an adjustable multi-element windscreen with side deflectors. This integrates into Ducati's ergonomic system, allowing the rider to easily control airflow with a finger. Ducati's Multistrada V4 Rally favors larger riders thanks to its higher high-seat accessory with 34.9 to 35.6 inches of height adjustment. That's thanks to the increased suspension travel which makes it more comfortable even with a passenger. Due to these changes, the Multistrada V4 Rally commands a higher starting price of $29,995.
Honda Africa Twin
The 2024 Honda Africa Twin is a refined adventure bike offering riders more power and features. Honda offers four trims for the 2024 model year: Africa Twin, Africa Twin DCT, Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES, and Africa Twin Adventure Sports ES DCT. The lineup uses a 1,084-cc parallel-twin engine with 100.58 hp and 82.61 lb-ft of torque. Honda upped the compression ratio of the 2024 Africa Twin, giving it more torque, especially in the middle of the rev range. In addition to its engine, the 2024 Honda Africa Twin has a revised seat and front fairing.
Honda also equips it with a five-stage height adjustable screen, making it better for longer trips or daily commutes. Additional convenience features include a charging socket and heated grips. As for the seat, Honda offers two adjustable settings. The lowest seat height is 33.46 inches, and the highest option is 34.25 inches. The Africa Twin also has high-set handlebars, helping give the rider comfortable control and a high-visibility riding position.
Honda also offers a wide range of accessories, including a Rally Pack, which offers Rally Footpegs that help provide better control and leverage, especially when riding off-road. In addition, there's an optional Comfort Seat with an 8% larger surface area and a 0.59-inch thicker urethane foam cushion to help reduce fatigue when riding longer distances. Honda's Comfort Seat also has an increased seat height of 34.06 to 34.84 inches.
Ducati Diavel
The Ducati Diavel, which we were pleasantly surprised by in our review, is a muscular cruiser motorcycle available in two configurations: Diavel V4 and Diavel for Bentley. The base Diavel has a $26,995 starting price and shares its V4 powertrain with the pricier Ducati Diavel for Bentley trim. Ducati's 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine produces 168 hp and 93 lb-ft of torque. The lineup takes cues from its predecessor's raised handlebar, low seat height, and a huge rear tire. However, the Diavel's 31.1-inch seat height isn't as low compared to cruisers like the Honda Rebel 1100 with a 27.5-inch seat height.
The Diavel has central footpegs and wide, raised handlebars, which are 0.78 inches closer to the rider. Ducati also revised the suspension, increasing travel by 0.6 inches over its predecessor. These tweaks will improve comfort and ease of maneuvering for larger riders. At the rear, the passenger also gets a comfortable seat, retractable footrests, and a telescopic rear grab handle.
In addition to its ergonomics, the Diavel has a comprehensive electronic package with four riding modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet), three power modes, and an array of Ducati's riding aid systems.
The Diavel for Bentley model shares most characteristics with the base Diavel. However, Ducati only made 550 models, all with a $70,000 starting price. The lineup was inspired by the Bentley Batur, a coach-built grand touring coupe limited to only 18 units. Key differences compared to the base Diavel include the Scarab Green color, carbon fiber components, black Alcantara seat, and forged rims in Dark Titanium Satin.
Triumph Rocket 3
The Triumph Rocket has been around for over two decades. The modern Rocket 3 boasts more performance, moody color schemes, and better handling. For the 2024 model year, Triumph has two new versions of the Rocket 3: Storm R and Storm GT. Both motorcycles feature the very special, extra large Triumph Rocket 3 Engine, a 2,458 cc three-cylinder, with 179.5 hp and 166 lb-ft of torque, which Triumph claims gives the Rocket 3 "explosive acceleration." For a larger rider, the Rocket 3 offers tailored ergonomics thanks to Triumph's interchangeable seats and foot controls.
Triumph offers over 50 accessories, helping enhance ergonomics, boost the tech, and carry more luggage. Opting for the Rocket 3 Storm R provides a sportier riding position with the handlebar placement, giving the rider more control. On the other hand, the Rocket 3 Storm GT has a 4.92-inch difference in grip position compared to the Storm R, giving the rider a more upright position. The Storm R gets a higher seat height of 30.42 inches, while the Storm GT's seat height is just 29.53 inches.
In addition to these changes, the biggest difference is the footpeg positioning. Triumph equips the Storm R with midfoot controls, offering the rider two vertical settings with 0.59 inches of adjustment. The Storm GT has forward foot controls and three horizontal settings with 1.97 inches of adjustment. Furthermore, Triumph equips the Rocket 3 Storm lineup with rider-focused technology, including cornering traction control, cornering ABS, and electronic cruise control.
Ducati Hypermotard
The 2024 Ducati Hypermotard lineup promises riders an exciting, lightweight, and agile motorcycle. The lineup consists of five models: 698 Mono, 698 Mono RVE, 950, 950 SP, and 950 RVE. Ducati's 698 Mono lineup uses the Superquadro Mono engine, a 659-cc engine that produces 77.5 hp and 46.5 lb-ft of torque, while revving up to 10,250 rpm. Like the larger Superquadro engine of the Ducati Panigale, this single cylinder also gets the desmodromic system, allowing it to deliver exciting performance through the higher revs. In its standard form, the Hypermotard 698 Mono has a 35.6-inch seat height. While this is ideal for larger riders, Ducati offers a low seat accessory to lower the seat height to 35.0 inches.
The Hypermotard 698 Mono also gets a low seat and low suspension kit accessory, lowering the seat height to an even lower 33.4 inches. Ducati's Hypermotard 950 lineup favors riders yearning for more power. The base variant has a $15,295 starting price and a Testastretta twin-cylinder engine, which it shares with the modern starter bike Ducati Monster. This engine produces 114 hp and 71 lb-ft of torque in both configurations. Like the smaller Hypermotard 698 Mono models, the 950 lineup features a high seat height of 34.2 inches in the base variant and 35.0 inches in the 950 SP.
In addition to its seat height, the Ducati Hypermotard lineup has modern electronics, including a Bosch 6-axis inertial measurement unit that helps detect motorcycle yaw, pitch, and roll. The Hypermotard 950 models also get three riding modes: Sport, Touring, and Urban. These modes adjust the parameters of the Hypermotard, making the ride fun, be it on winding roads, in the city, or the highway.
Triumph Scrambler 1200
The 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 lineup features a potent Bonneville engine and a modern scrambler design. The lineup featured a few new models, including the Scrambler 1200 X. This is a more accessible version, boasting a lower starting price of $13,595. The lineup also gets a top trim Scrambler 1200 XE with more specifications like Brembo Stylema calipers, improved touring capabilities, and a new suspension setup. These changes also increased its starting price to $15,295. Both Scrambler models use a potent 1,200 cc twin engine with 89 hp and 81 lb-ft of torque.
Triumph also adds revised exhaust headers and a single 2-inch throttle body for better flow and increased torque in the upper rev range. These motorcycles have different ergonomics, with the Scrambler 1200 X offering a lower seat height of 32.28 inches. On the other hand, the Scrambler 1200 XE gets a 34.25 seat height, making it better for larger riders. Additional ergonomic differences include reversible risers, which allow the rider to adjust the handlebar position. The XE also gets adjustable foot controls to suit more types of riders and a removable spacer for a 0.4-inch height adjustment.
Triumph equips both models with high-specification Marzocchi suspension. The Scrambler 1200 XE trim boasts fully adjustable suspension, giving the rider even greater control. This suspension setup enables it to provide 9.8 inches of wheel travel front and rear, giving it unparalleled ground clearance for off-road adventures. Furthermore, Triumph equips the Scrambler 1200 lineup with rider-focused technology like optimized cornering traction control and ABS. These systems regulate rider intervention, thus providing traction at any lean angle.
Honda Goldwing
Honda completely revamped the Goldwing in 2016, making it lighter, introducing a new engine, and adding a double-wishbone front suspension. Now Honda's Goldwing lineup is competing with the Harley-Davidson Road Glide, offering enthusiasts a capable touring motorcycle. The Goldwing contains cutting-edge technologies like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, hill start assist, a 7-inch TFT screen, and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
For the 2024 model year, the Goldwing has a 1,833 cc flat-6 engine with four valves per cylinder. The engine produces 124.72 hp and 125.39 lb-ft of torque. Honda pairs this engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, promising seamless and consistent gear change. This transmission also has a Manual Transmission setting, allowing the rider to down/upshift using the paddle shift style triggers on the handlebar. The Goldwing also has great ergonomics, even for larger riders. It boasts an electric screen, which offers wind protection when needed.
In addition, Honda offers an optional larger screen, fixed deflectors for the feet and lower legs, and adjustable deflectors for the upper body and arms. The Goldwing also has a comfortable and supportive seat, which separates the rider and passenger. This helps give the rider total focus while providing easy ground reach and movement. To further enhance the Goldwing's comfort, Honda equips it with fairings that channel air around the rider and passenger, thus providing a cooling breeze.
Kawasaki ZX-14R
The 2024 Kawasaki ZX-14R is a dominant sportbike available in two configurations: ZX-14R and ZX-14R 40th Anniversary Edition. It has a $16,599 starting price and a potent 1,441 cc four-cylinder engine, which helps the ZX-14R offer a balanced blend of performance and handling. This engine produces 208 hp and 113 lb-ft of torque. Kawasaki equips the ZX-14R with an array of premium electronics, including a three-mode traction control system, a back torque-limiting slipper clutch, Brembo 4-piston monobloc calipers, and stainless-steel braided brake and clutch lines.
The Zx-14R also has two selectable power modes: Low power and Full Power. Low Power mode provides around 75% of full power, while Full Power mode delivers peak performance. To make the ZX-14R comfortable for all types of riders, Kawasaki wind tunnel tested the ZX-14R, ensuring that it has aerodynamic bodywork. Besides minimizing wind blasts, its unique bodywork also helps boost handling. While both Kawasaki configurations share the powertrain and electronics, the ZX-14R 40th Anniversary Edition introduces a new color scheme and a higher $17,249 starting price.
Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa is a high-performance sportbike with a muscular exterior, a modern chassis, and a potent four-cylinder engine. Currently in its third generation, the Suzuki Hayabusa has a $19,099 starting price and two configurations: Hayabusa and Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition. Both models feature premium components and a 1,340-cc inline-4 engine with 187 hp and 110 lb-ft of torque. The larger engine helps provide quicker and smoother acceleration. The Hayabusa boasts capable equipment, including Brembo Stylema brake calipers, KYB inverted cartridge forks, seven-spoke cast aluminum wheels wrapped in Bridgestone tires, a steering damper, and Motion Track ABS. While the Hayabusa is a highly streamlined bike, it also focuses on providing the best ergonomics for the rider.
Suzuki equips the Hayabusa with floating handlebar mounts to minimize vibration. The Hayabusa also gets damped footrests, which are set in a sporty but comfortable relationship with the seat and handlebar. As standard, the Hayabusa gets an aerodynamic windscreen, helping reduce wind blast to the rider while providing a great view of the gauge cluster and road. However, Suzuki also offers a taller touring windscreen that helps reduce wind blasts during longer rides. The Hayabusa also has an optional seat with different foam, color, and texture, helping enhance its appearance and comfort.