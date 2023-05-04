Here's What Makes The Triumph Rocket 3 Engine So Special

Any discussion of Triumph's latest Rocket 3 R or Rocket 3 GT motorcycles is bound to gravitate immediately to the bikes' massive three-cylinder engine. Although certain sportbikes are able to best the Rocket 3's 165 horsepower, none can come close to its stump-pulling 163 pound-feet of torque. That impressive torque figure is courtesy of the age-old strategy of large displacement — 2,458 cubic centimeters (150 cubic inches), to be exact. For those keeping track, that's the largest production motorcycle engine ever.

To put that into perspective, each of the Rocket 3's three cylinders is almost 820 cubic centimeters, which dwarfs many entire four-cylinder motorcycle engines like the popular 600 cc and 750 cc classes. The cylinder bore of 4.33 inches is larger than a Dodge Hellcat V8's.

Three-cylinder engines are an incredibly important piece of Triumph's history and identity, dating back to its first three-cylinder, the 1968 Triumph Trident. In the early 2000s, Triumph and other manufacturers were in a bit of friendly competition over whose cruiser motorcycle would have the largest engine. In spite of being limited to three cylinders by heritage, Triumph claimed ultimate victory in 2005 with its 2,294-cubic-centimeter Rocket III, since surpassed by the Rocket 3. Note the change from Roman numerals to Arabic, meant to signify the modern updates engineered into the new bike, which debuted for the 2020 model year.