Ducati Teamed Up With Bentley To Make Its Most Surprising Motorcycle Even More Special

Bentley, a company that ostensibly makes cars, has teamed up with the Italian motorcycle wizards at Ducati to create the Diavel for Bentley. You know a motorcycle is serious when the full name contains a preposition. According to a press release from Bentley, the Diavel for Bentley is based on the Ducati Diavel V4 and is limited to just 500 examples.

Furthermore, 50 Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner bikes will leave the factory. Those motorcycles are reserved only for previous Bentley Mulliner customers and can be outfitted with extra customization options to either match an existing Bentley or go all out with wacky styling choices.

The resulting motorcycle is based aesthetically on the Bentley Batur, the brand's twin-turbo W12-powered coupe. The Batur retails for a cool $2 million and is one of the brand's last W12-powered cars. Bentley has not revealed the price for the Bentley/Ducati mixtape but given the fact that a base Diavel V4 retails for $26,695, it definitely won't be cheap.