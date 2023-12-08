Ducati Teamed Up With Bentley To Make Its Most Surprising Motorcycle Even More Special
Bentley, a company that ostensibly makes cars, has teamed up with the Italian motorcycle wizards at Ducati to create the Diavel for Bentley. You know a motorcycle is serious when the full name contains a preposition. According to a press release from Bentley, the Diavel for Bentley is based on the Ducati Diavel V4 and is limited to just 500 examples.
Furthermore, 50 Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner bikes will leave the factory. Those motorcycles are reserved only for previous Bentley Mulliner customers and can be outfitted with extra customization options to either match an existing Bentley or go all out with wacky styling choices.
The resulting motorcycle is based aesthetically on the Bentley Batur, the brand's twin-turbo W12-powered coupe. The Batur retails for a cool $2 million and is one of the brand's last W12-powered cars. Bentley has not revealed the price for the Bentley/Ducati mixtape but given the fact that a base Diavel V4 retails for $26,695, it definitely won't be cheap.
A Bentley bike
On the bike side of the equation, the Diavel for Bentley is powered by the 1,158 cc V4 that Ducati fans know and love. It generates a wild 168 horsepower. The bike comes with a passenger seat, a certificate of authenticity, and a plaque showing the production number. All of those features, including the "personalized wooden case" it comes in are perfect for showing off your Italian sport bike that's been worked over by a British automaker.
The Diavel is exactly no one's idea of a normal motorcycle like other major motorcycle brands such as Yamaha, Honda, or Indian. Of course, if you're buying a Ducati that makes more horsepower than some family sedans, you likely already know what you're getting into. That said, the Diavel for Bentley is technically one of the fastest pieces of automotive memorabilia you can buy that isn't an actual car. Throw in an available custom helmet and jacket that match the color of the bike and you're ready to go.