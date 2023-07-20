2023 Ducati Diavel V4 Review: Dragging Toes On Ducati's Most Surprising Bike

The somewhat incomparable design and purpose of the Diavel requires a bit of an adjustment period, without a doubt. That toe-dragging ride up Latigo took place probably about an hour into my first time out, as I grew accustomed to leaning out with my knees and feet far more forward than any other bike I've ever ridden. The geometry requires less thigh tuck up against the tank from the outside or the knee bent outward on the lower side, but rather I found that using more torso positioning and almost fully extending my outer elbow to countersteer seemed to produce the most confident position.

After a few hours of riding hard, when my knees and triceps might start to burn a bit on more dedicated sport bikes, the Diavel left me relatively unfazed. The upright posture and hip-to-leg angle all contribute to comfort throughout long days in the saddle, or while commuting back into town. The somewhat high seat—for a cruiser, at least—also produces excellent visibility in traffic (and the quad exhaust may or may not attract more attention, wanted or unwanted depending on the scenario). Despite the overall weight, the Diavel still seems nimble enough to lane-split, too, and pulling away from even freeway traffic never overwhelms the Granturismo powerplant.

A few disappointing aspects cropped up during the course of my time with the Diavel, the most annoying of which involves the new keyless start knob tucked deep underneath the gauge screen. Because of the cramped quarters, turning the little knob to the left to start up the bike requires taking off gloves—and still a bit of contortionism (I can palm a basketball, but my hands are not crazy huge). Plus, filling up the 5.2-gallong gas tank then requires pulling the key out of leathers or thick gear to unlock the fuel filler cap.