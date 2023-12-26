2024 Ducati Monster Plus Review: Does This Modern Starter Bike Exceed Expectations?

The original Ducati Monster debuted in 1993 as an affordable parts-bin special that would go on to both define and popularize the naked motorcycle genre. More than three decades later, the Monster has now entered a third generation as Ducati's entry-level water-cooled bike, with a starting price tag of $12,995. Only the air-cooled Scrambler sits lower on the Ducati ladder currently, though many fans believe the new Monster has lost the original's undeniably iconic status.

As fate would have it, I just happened to pick up a 2006 Monster S2R 1000 last month, one of the later air-cooled Monsters that typifies the raw, gnarly personality that slowly began to evaporate in later years. Just a week after I bought that S2R, Ducati dropped off this brand-new Monster Plus painted in Iceberg White for me to test on the streets and in the canyons of Los Angeles.

Easy to ride and perfect for beginners, the new Monster still delivers enough pep and exotic appeal to attract experienced riders, too. As I quickly discovered, no matter how much longtime Monster fans such as myself might bemoan the loss of the iconic exposed trellis frame, the modern iteration is undeniably a better bike and serves as another example of the massive strides Ducati has taken in engineering and reliability under Volkswagen AG ownership.