5 Of The Best Naked Bikes You Can Buy In 2023
Naked bikes offer some of the purest motorcycling experiences that a rider can ask for. The naked bike is a stripped down affair that's purpose built with a minimized silhouette and no forward fairings — as opposed to something like a bobber motorcycle, which has been gutted in search of an aesthetic style. Naked bikes are built specifically as a minimalist's ideal rider, and often incorporate specialized parts or installation techniques to tackle the change in wind resistance that the concept of fairings was designed to manage.
As a result of these aesthetic and design choices, naked bikes are some of the most gorgeous, high performance two-wheeled vehicles to take to the road. These motorcycles are the epitome of style, class, and raw power. That being said, selecting the perfect naked bike for your garage will assuredly take some serious research and planning.
There are a wide range of options, both in brand and performance specifics, to consider when purchasing any new motorcycle. For a naked bike, many of the features embedded within the vessel are even more important considering the minimalistic framework of the vehicle.
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS
Triumph is a mainstay in the world of motorcycling. Triumph bikes can be found in conversations surrounding high performance vehicles in a variety of riding categories. The Speed Triple 1200 RS is a naked bike to its core: the motorcycle is elegantly styled, and offers just the right amount of muscular attitude that a biker looking for pure performance and an aggressive ride will be seeking.
The Speed Triple 1200 RS starts at $18,895 new, and is powered by a 1,160cc DOHC inline-three engine that produces 177 horsepower and 92 pound-feet of torque. The powerplant is paired with a six-speed transmission that's responsive enough to provide a thrilling ride on the street or track circuit.
The motorcycle is rounded out by a 4.1 gallon gas tank, and has a wet weight measured at 437 pounds, roughly straddling the average among bikes (average weight generalized between 300 and 500 pounds). The Speed Triple 1200 RS is a major contender for the best naked bike out there; from its classically aggressive style, to the respectable performance metrics that underpin the ride itself.
KTM 390 Duke
KTM is a renowned naked bike builder. The Australian motorcycle maker's lineup is perfectly suited to riders looking for a stripped down vehicle that's all about a driver's interaction with the road beneath them.
KTM's 390 Duke is a lightweight naked bike powered by a single cylinder, 373cc engine, that produces just 44 horsepower while paired with a six-speed transmission. This isn't a powerhouse by any means, but it is a smaller footprint naked motorcycle that oozes style and offers high performance for its class.
Riders seeking a large, high powered affair should look elsewhere, but there's something special about a smaller naked bike that many riders have found to bring a unique spark of magic to their riding. This is a perfect option for those either limited to or intentionally seeking a small classification motorcycle, as its engine actually produces some of the highest power output in the category.
The 390 Duke starts at $5,899, and sports a dry weight of only 328.5 pounds. Even with the smaller scale of the bike, the 390 Duke utilizes a customized intake and exhaust to create an enhanced engine stroke for ample get-up-and-go when the moment calls for it.
Suzuki SV650
The SV650 from Suzuki is yet another classic naked motorcycle. This is a midweight bike that pairs a contemporary riding frame and relatively low weight (coming in at 432 pounds), with a 645cc DOHC V-twin engine that produces 75 horsepower and 47 pound-feet of torque.
The motorcycle's seat is one of the lowest available among similar models from competitors (at 30.9 inches). This makes it a great option for shorter riders and those who want to remain in a low-down stance while cruising down the road. The SV650 is a perfect blend of powerful performance and art in motion, as well as being known for reliability. It's a great everyday cruiser for a motorcycle rider who wants the aesthetic of a naked bike alongside the longevity and everyday use of a more traditional cruiser.
Suzuki's SV650 starts at $7,299, and its V-twin powerplant is mated to a six-speed gearbox that's run on a wet, multiplate clutch. The bike is underpinned by crucial enhancements as well, including a Low RPM assist feature that helps normalize engine speed during starts and stops to prevent a stall or loss of control.
Honda CB650R
The Honda CB650R offers a well-known brand power to riders looking for their next naked bike. Honda has been building fantastic motorcycles for decades, and the CB650R is no different in this regard. The Motorcycle is powered by a 649cc liquid cooled, inline-four DOHC engine paired up with a six-speed gearbox.
The bike's seat is positioned at a height of 31.9 inches, keeping it relatively low, while still raising the rider off the ground enough for a standard riding posture. The bike's curb weight is pretty typical of a standard motorcycle, weighing in at 445 pounds with fuel, fluids, and equipment in place.
The bike's base price starts at $9,399 MSRP, and the Honda sports a smooth revving engine that's both silkier than most competitors' engines, and faster through the range. The bike benefits from sizeable low and mid-range torque figures, and measured power output at 94 horsepower and 46.4 pound-feet of torque. The CB650R is a great option for anyone in the market for a new naked bike, both in its performance standards and the overall look and feel of the vehicle.
Yamaha MT-07
Last on this list is the Yamaha MT-07. The bike offers a crossover between elegant decoration and muscular angles that stand out against the crowd with ease. The Yamaha MT-07 starts at $8,199, placing it within the same conversation as many other naked bikes available on the market. What's more, the motorcycle received a total revamp from Yamaha in the 2021 model year, making newer bikes a contemporary choice that builds upon the newest platform.
The MT-07 is run on a 689cc DOHC parallel twin engine — a refreshed version of Yamaha's CP2 engine. The powerplant is paired to a six-speed, wet multiplate clutch activated transmission, and puts out 75 horsepower and 50 pound-feet of torque. The bike weighs in with a wet weight of 406 pounds, placing it at the lower end of the spectrum in terms of midsized motorcycles.
The bike is a great option for those seeking something new and full of pep for their garage. It also makes for an excellent early-stage rider from someone still finding their way in the world of motorcycling. No matter where you are in your journey, The MT-07 is a solid choice alongside a rake of other impressive naked motorcycles.