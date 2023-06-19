5 Of The Best Naked Bikes You Can Buy In 2023

Naked bikes offer some of the purest motorcycling experiences that a rider can ask for. The naked bike is a stripped down affair that's purpose built with a minimized silhouette and no forward fairings — as opposed to something like a bobber motorcycle, which has been gutted in search of an aesthetic style. Naked bikes are built specifically as a minimalist's ideal rider, and often incorporate specialized parts or installation techniques to tackle the change in wind resistance that the concept of fairings was designed to manage.

As a result of these aesthetic and design choices, naked bikes are some of the most gorgeous, high performance two-wheeled vehicles to take to the road. These motorcycles are the epitome of style, class, and raw power. That being said, selecting the perfect naked bike for your garage will assuredly take some serious research and planning.

There are a wide range of options, both in brand and performance specifics, to consider when purchasing any new motorcycle. For a naked bike, many of the features embedded within the vessel are even more important considering the minimalistic framework of the vehicle.