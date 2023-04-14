5 Of The Best Bobber Style Motorcycles You Can Buy Today

The bobber motorcycle is a cultural icon in the American motoring community. Launched in the 1920s, the concept of bobbing a motorcycle began as a means to strip away unnecessary features of the vehicle that didn't add to performance. Removing forward fairings, stripping away heavy chrome components, and even removing lights and mirrors became commonplace for motorcycle owners seeking to create the ultimate ride. However, many individual customizers lacked the technical know-how to enact a truly high quality "bob-job."

This would change in the 1940s. Bobber style rides became more popular alongside a surge of returning servicemen who had ridden stripped down vehicles purpose-built for military service, and had the requisite skill to perform these alterations with precision.

Bobbers are typically a stripped down affair: They make use of minimal aesthetic design, and prioritize speed and handling modifications over all else. Today, bobber motorcycles can be purchased directly from manufacturers, including Moto Guzzi and Harley-Davidson, among many others.