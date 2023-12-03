2024 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle Review: Heritage Grows Up (And So Does The Price)

The cheapest bike in Ducati's lineup gets a big update for 2024, as the Scrambler enters a new generation simultaneously focusing on improvements to tech and performance. Ducati calls the new Scrambler the "Next-Gen" in marketing materials, but some of the revisions on the new Full Throttle trim make for significant enough changes to perhaps make that terminology accurate.

To an extent, upping the Scrambler ante almost loses the model's entry-level position in the Ducati lineup, now edging closer up under the Monster which now starts at less than a grand more. But the Scrambler offers an entirely different style than the modern trellis-less Monster, which is by now a stalwart in the history of Ducati but still can't even touch the Scrambler's origin story that traces all the way back to 1962.

Ducati revived the Scrambler in its modern form for 2015, however, and the new generation Full Throttle still retains a unique combination of an air-cooled motor, with upgraded tech and minor weight savings to go along with style points that largely justify the price tag. I received this Scrambler Full Throttle the same day I gave Honda back a new SCL500, a "Scrambler-style motorcycle" in legalese that definitely aims to undercut Ducati, so I climbed on for a first ride very curious to learn how the Scrambler market lines up at the upper reaches of affordable commuters.