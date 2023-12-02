2023 Honda SCL500 Review: Top Speed & HP Aren't What Make This Scrambler Bike Special

Last year, Honda announced the revival of the Scrambler in the United States and foreign markets at the same time. The bikes debuted as 2023 model years and foreign markets received the CL500, using nomenclature that harkens back to the iconic CL72s and CL77s of the 1960s, as well as CL350s and CL360s of the 1970s. But here in the US, the new Scrambler will be known as the SCL500—and in fact, Honda can only call it a "Scrambler-style" motorcycle, presumably because Ducati owns the official Scrambler name.

Regardless of alphanumerical designation, however, the foreign and domestic Scramblers all use many parts shared with the rest of Honda's lineup. A 471cc parallel twin motor carries over from the Rebel, CBR500R, and CB500X, while higher exhaust routing increases ground clearance in classic fashion, along with a larger front wheel, retro rear dampers, and front fork bellows.

Following the success of Ducati's entry-level Scrambler, as well as Triumph's Scrambler 1200, Honda now enters the game at a lower price point with a starting sticker of $6,799 (plus freight). The move seems to bank on the fact that most modern Scramblers, regardless of brand, look relatively similar from more than 15 feet away, so a cheaper alternative that still delivers all the familiar Honda quality should, therefore, attract more entry-level motorcycle buyers interested in that Scrambler style.