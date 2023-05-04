2023 Honda CB500X First Ride: City Bike Has Aspirations Of Adventure

Type "Honda CB" into the used motorcycle classifieds on Craigslist, and everything from 1970s classics to modern superbikes will pop up for sale immediately. Arguably the most popular line of bikes every built, ranging from early four-strokes to modern water-cooled track toys, the alphanumeric CB lineup today still includes three entry-level options: the CB500R sport, CB500F naked, and the CB500X adventure bike.

The CB500X originally debuted in 2013 with mild off-road enhancements, but as the ADV segment has exploded in recent years, Honda made a few revisions along the way to build up those adventurous aspirations. The comfortable upright riding position now benefits from inverted Showa forks, a 19-inch front wheel, and a windscreen with two adjustable heights. Meanwhile, Honda's 471cc parallel twin sends peaks of around 46 horsepower and 31 lb-ft of torque to a slipper clutch and six-speed gearbox.

Much like the other 500-class CBs, those numbers will never seem overwhelming, but keep in mind that the minimalist equipment contributes to a ready-to-ride weight of only 439 pounds. Meanwhile, a big 4.7-gallon fuel tank makes the 32.8-inch seat feel lower than it should, as does the engine's low mounting position within the diamond-trellis frame.