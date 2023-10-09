Everything You Need To Know About Scrambler Motorcycles

The origin of the scrambler motorcycle, while lacking specific details about when it started, can be traced back to England in the early 1900s. Tired of the usual racing routines, motorcycle race organizers decided to bend the rules a bit. They introduced a new challenge: reaching a designated point from another point, with the freedom to choose any route as long as it was faster than the competition.

This task was more demanding than it might seem, given the wet and rugged British terrain and the limited infrastructure of the time. A sports commentator witnessing this unique spectacle coined the term "scramble" for this type of motorcycling. Despite the risks, the sport gained popularity as more observers and enthusiasts joined in. They rode specially modified motorcycles stripped down to the essentials for off-road racing. After World War II, scramblers proved invaluable for navigating mountains, forests, and deserts, and this led to a significant increase in scrambler production and the introduction of professional off-road motorcycle racing competitions.

In the United States, particularly in California during the '60s, outlaw biker gangs embraced scrambler riding. Meanwhile, everyday motorcycle enthusiasts preferred to explore ungoverned desert areas on their scramblers. The sport's popularity received a boost from the film "On Any Sunday," featuring Steve McQueen on a stripped-down Husqvarna. This further encouraged motorcycle manufacturers to invest in scrambler production, a tradition that continues today.