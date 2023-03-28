5 Of The Most Underrated Ducati Motorcycles Ever Made

Ducati motorcycles have long been a part of track racing and road driving culture. Ducati started in 1926, forming a partnership between three brothers and their father in Bologna, Italy. In this early iteration, named Società Scientifica Radio Brevetti Ducati, run by Adriano, Bruno, Marcello, and their Father Antonio Ducati, the company produced radio parts.

But during World War II the business was virtually annihilated. After the war, the brothers began building four-stroke engines and rolled out their first motorcycle, the Cucciolo, in 1945, based on a design by Aldo Farinelli. Their journey into performance motorcycle manufacturing had begun.

The bikes entered the world of racing in 1951 and have remained a household name in street vehicle production for generations. Even with a long history in the industry and a wide range of much-acclaimed bikes, like the 916 or the Monster, some underappreciated models have rolled off the production line. One such motorcycle was, in fact, a successor to the 916: The Ducati 999. This model is an excellent example of Ducati craftsmanship and performance that didn't receive the love it deserved.