Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is Agent 007’s ride of choice

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is ready for the spotlight. This newest ride is Agent 007’s motorcycle of choice in No Time to Die, the latest James Bond flick which was supposed to be shown about a month ago. And while the release of No Time to Die is postponed until November 2020, it’s time for the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition to face the spotlight.

And boy, it’s a nice bike, if not a bit understated. It starts with a standard Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE. This means a 1200cc water-cooled twin-engine motor producing 90 horsepower and 81 pound-feet of torque. But as with all Hollywood-bound vehicles, the devil is in the details.

It’s the first official motorcycle to be associated with the James Bond franchise, so it has a plethora of Bond Edition badges and 007 logos. The motorcycle has a blacked-out vibe courtesy of premium Sapphire Black paint. In fact, almost all the major components are finished in anodized black including the rear fender, sump guard, front fork, guard rail, suspension swing arm, and sprocket cover.

Providing a nice contrast to the murdered-out look is a hand-painted gold coach line along with a brushed decal foil knee pad. It also receives a fully adjustable Öhlins rear suspension (finished in gold, of course) and Brembo M50 radial Monoblock calipers. You’ll also find a special billet riser clamp plaque complete with numbered edition badging. Each unit also comes with a Bond handover pack which includes a letter hand-signed by Triumph CEO Nick Bloor.

Meanwhile, the bike is equipped with a stainless steel headlight grille, a high-mounted front fender, and bespoke engine badges with gold accents. Modern touches include a swanky leather seat with a Bond Edition logo and a magnificent Arrow dual exhaust system with carbon-fiber exhaust tips. the rider gets to stare at at full-color TFT instrument panel with unique 007 startup graphics. Nice.

The best part? Triumph is only making 250 units of the Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition for worldwide consumption, which means this particular Triumph motorcycle is an extremely limited edition model. Apparently, only 30 units are bound for the U.S. market while only five are allocated for Canada, with each unit having its own numbered plaque. Prices start at around $22,600 (£18,500), which is $6,000 more than a regular Scrambler 1200 XE.