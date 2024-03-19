Here's Which Ducati Motorcycles Are Best For Beginners
Ducati makes some of the rarest, most exciting motorcycles ever built. For beginning bikers, that's a bit of a double-edged sword. Few riders need a Moto GP-worthy bike for everyday riding, and novice motorcyclists are probably better off not dropping $100,000 on a powerful, expensive Ducati Superleggera V4. Motorcycle newbies will want something they won't need to take out a second mortgage on their house to buy, and most of Ducati's high-performance machines will be too much bike for someone just starting out on their two-wheel journey.
That doesn't mean new riders should deny themselves the craftsmanship of these beautiful motorcycles, however. It's just a matter of separating the track-worthy and intimidating Ducati models from those suited to relatively inexperienced riders. Ducatis have not traditionally been engineered for novices, but there is a short, sweet list of models suited to beginning riders, particularly with the advent of technologies like traction control and anti-lock brakes. We wrote this list to protect your noggin as well as your bank account, so regardless of your ride, go carefully and always wear a DOT-approved helmet.
Monster
Ducati introduced the M900 Monster in 1993 with a 904cc air-cooled V-twin engine and a chassis based on the popular 888. The M600 followed the next year, with a 584cc engine that put out a manageable 51 horsepower. In the 30 years since, the Monster has seen numerous reconfigurations and upgrades, including the addition of fuel injection and a digital dashboard with the 2000 M900ie. Significant changes came in 2008 with the debut of three redesigned models that featured underseat exhaust pipes and a 1078cc engine putting out 100hp. The Monster underwent a technology overhaul in 2014, with the new M1200 and M1200S seeing the Monster's transition from air-cooled to water-cooled engines and the addition of electronic systems, including ride-by-wire.
When we reviewed the 2024 Ducati Monster Plus last December, we found it to be a perfect choice for beginners, easy to ride but with enough energy and appeal to suit riders of every skill level. The 366-pound Monster was easy to handle and rode low and slim, making it comfortable to flat foot at stop lights. Electronic ride modes smoothed out jerky applications of the throttle, making shifting both easy and comfortable. The Monster was also as gentle on the checkbook as the derriére, with an MSRP of just over $13,000.
Scrambler
The only Ducati that sits below the Monster on the price ladder is another veteran of the Bolognese manufacturer's lineup. As we noted in our review of the 2024 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle, the Scrambler debuted in 1962 and instantly appealed to a culture that was beginning to embrace off-road riding. It was designed by Joseph Berliner and remained in production through 1976. Berliner also helped Ducati create the Apollo, which became a staple for police forces worldwide.
Ducati redesigned the Scrambler for the 2015 model year and presented it at the 2014 Intermot motorcycle show in Cologne, Germany. The second-generation Scrambler was issued in eight variants: seven of them got an 803cc L-twin engine, while the Sixty2 got a 399cc motor. The Scrambler lineup was trimmed back to six variants in 2017: the Desert Sled, Cafe Racer, Icon, Classic, Full Throttle, and Sixty2. That Scrambler's performance and consistent rider satisfaction is well within reach for most buyers, with the Scrambler Icon priced at just $10,995.
Multistrada V2
You don't have to stay at the low end of the Ducati line to find a suitable beginner's bike. There is a sweet spot between the Scrambler and Monster lines and the top-tier Superleggera, and it's called the Multistrada V2. The Multistrada badge first appeared for the 2003 model year with the 1000DS, a touring model with a half fairing, dual seat, and small luggage rack. The Multistrada has been updated dozens of times since then, and the V2 and V2S appeared in the 2022 model year. The Multistrada V2 and V2S keep true to the model's touring pedigree, but incorporate a long list of features that make them the most rider-friendly variants in the model's 21-year lifespan. The previous entry-level Multistrada, the 2017 950, was 11 pounds heavier and had a higher and broader seat. V2 riders can choose from Urban, Touring, Sport and Enduro modes and the V2S adds an electronically controlled suspension, traction control, and ABS.
Ducati offers an array of seat options for the V2 which vary from 31.9 to 33.5 inches from the road surface, and a suspension lowering kit is available to cut that down to 31.1 inches for shorter riders.