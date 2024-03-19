Here's Which Ducati Motorcycles Are Best For Beginners

Ducati makes some of the rarest, most exciting motorcycles ever built. For beginning bikers, that's a bit of a double-edged sword. Few riders need a Moto GP-worthy bike for everyday riding, and novice motorcyclists are probably better off not dropping $100,000 on a powerful, expensive Ducati Superleggera V4. Motorcycle newbies will want something they won't need to take out a second mortgage on their house to buy, and most of Ducati's high-performance machines will be too much bike for someone just starting out on their two-wheel journey.

That doesn't mean new riders should deny themselves the craftsmanship of these beautiful motorcycles, however. It's just a matter of separating the track-worthy and intimidating Ducati models from those suited to relatively inexperienced riders. Ducatis have not traditionally been engineered for novices, but there is a short, sweet list of models suited to beginning riders, particularly with the advent of technologies like traction control and anti-lock brakes. We wrote this list to protect your noggin as well as your bank account, so regardless of your ride, go carefully and always wear a DOT-approved helmet.