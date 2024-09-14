10 Of The Most Iconic Appearances Of Triumph Motorcycles In Movies And TV

Movies and television are visual mediums where the following adage has persisted for decades: show don't tell. Filmmakers need to convey a lot of information about each character to the audience, and you don't necessarily want them to give a big speech about what they stand for. If a movie needs to convey that a character is super cool, it may be wise to have them ride a motorcycle to evoke that feeling of freedom and rebellion. And when not just any old motorcycle will do, many opt to have a character ride a Triumph bike.

Advertisement

Triumph has manufactured motorcycles since the dawn of the 20th century. Over the decades, Triumph has created some truly outstanding bikes, from the Trident 750 to the Rocket 3. And you could probably track the trajectory of the company's offerings by following notable Triumph appearances in movies and TV shows.

There's nothing quite like a character riding toward the center of the frame atop a classic Triumph motorcycle, and these bikes have a true cinematic history to them. From Marlon Brando's earlier work to modern blockbusters, you can find Triumph's products all over the place. Here are just some of the brand's most iconic appearances.