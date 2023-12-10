The Story Behind Norman Reedus' Custom Indian Sport Chief Motorcycle

At this point in his acting career, Norman Reedus' name is synonymous with riding a motorcycle. That's partly because the actor rode a motorbike on the regular during his 11-season stint playing Daryl Dixon on "The Walking Dead." In addition to that iconic role, Reedus has spent the last several years hitting the open road "Easy Rider" style with his famous friends for the AMC travel series "Ride with Norman Reedus."

It's hardly a fluke that Reedus has spent so much time of late riding bikes on the small screen as his love of motorcycles dates back to well before he turned up astride a hog on "The Walking Dead." The actor has regularly shown off motorcycles from his collection on "Ride."

Reedus' collection got a major upgrade earlier this year when he took ownership of a custom-built Indian Sport Chief. The actor's first-look reaction to the fully customized motorcycle was captured for all eternity for an episode of Indian Motorcycle's "Forged" video series. Reedus' face when he sees the finished bike says more of the vehicle's chromed-out beauty than words ever could. Here's how that custom Indian Sport Chief came to be.